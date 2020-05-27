Organizers cancel Rock the Boat

The decision to cancel the 2020 Rock the Boat Music Festival was not an easy one, but it was one that had to be made.
“The writing was on the wall,” said Adam MacLennan, president of the organizing committee for the music festival. “When you have an event of 5,000 plus people, it’s difficult to do the event with the guidelines and restrictions that are in place by Public Health. We’re just doing our part in trying to minimize the spread and trying to keep people safe.”
The music festival is one of many summer events in the province to be cancelled over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr MacLennan said he had been dreading making the announcement, which was released to news outlets and social media on May 21. The announcement states organizers are heartbroken by the situation, but they will continue to follow the lead of the Public Health Office to ensure everyone stays safe and well. It goes on to thank everyone who has supported the festival over the years, and organizers will be excited to announce the return of the music festival when the time is right.
The music festival is part of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival, one of the biggest fundraisers for the community. The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival is still on, and the organizing committee is looking at ways to host some events in person, and some online. Proceeds would normally go toward the upkeep at the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre, but tragically, the centre burned down in December 2019. The proceeds from this year’s festival will be going toward its rebuild.
Regarding tickets for the 2020 Rock the Boat, ticket holders have a couple of options for what they can do.
In an effort to keep the rebuild moving ahead, organizers are offering all ticket holders the opportunity to transfer their ticket or tickets to the 2021 festival. If they choose this option, organizers will issue them a new ticket for next year’s concert once tickets go on sale. The same applies if a spot at a campsite was booked. If a person has booked an overflow campsite, they can keep the same site for 2021.
Mr MacLennan wishes to thank the many people involved in the music festival, from sponsors, the province, Public Health Office, to those who purchased tickets and campsites. He would especially like to thank the volunteers who help run the festival.
“It takes 110 volunteers or so to make that day work, they’re amazing people,” he said. “They’re pretty much the majority of part of our success when people go to the event. They (festival goers) always say how well it’s operated and how friendly the volunteers are. We do our job of making the plans and putting the infrastructure in, and having everything set up, but when it comes to show time, the volunteers, the bartenders, the people at the front gates, they’re really the ones that make the show work, and we’re excited to working with them next year again.”
While Rock the Boat has been cancelled, the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival has not. Mr MacLennan said the organizing committee is looking at ways to host some events in person, and some online.
