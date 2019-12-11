Parking ban in effect for Alberton

To help with snow removal efforts in the town of Alberton, a parking ban has been put in place on Main Street.
Donna Thomson, CAO for the town, said letters have been sent out to landlords, and flyers have been printed up for Garth Davey, town maintenance man, if he happens to see anyone out there early in the morning to help make them more aware.
Starting on Nov. 15 and going until April 30, vehicles cannot be on Main Street between the hours of 12 am and 8 am.
The town has implemented the ban for a number of years, which is in place to help make snow removal easier after a storm. Ms Thomson said one vehicle was towed last year for failing to adhere to the ban.
“We have a plan in place and we have a couple of other things if we do see vehicles on there,” said mayor David Gordon. “We’ll put a flag on their windshield and give that as a warning, the next time a second flag will be going on, and the third time the call will be going out.”
Mr Gordon added the town’s snow removal contractor tries to clear the streets, but can’t do so with vehicles there. He added that the town would prefer it if people could leave their vehicles in the town parking lot next to Bray’s Independent Grocer. That way snow removal crews can work around those vehicles, and can come back later to remove the snow from the lot.
Regarding complaints from businesses regarding vehicles that are parked on Main Street all day, Mr Gordon said there are plans to address that issue down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.