As Robert Burns once said, ‘The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry’ and the Island’s Pride Week 2020 is no different.
Since March, the eight volunteer board members of Pride PEI had been aggressively looking at several contingency plans on how the festival would work while factoring in the social distancing measures in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
One plan involved going completely virtual, while another plan involved having hybrid events, where some would be able to be at the venues themselves, while others watched as the event was streamed online.
“Unfortunately last week, due to the resurgence in the small number of cases, while it’s not community spread, we needed to restrict what we were doing,” said John Kimmel, chair and director of Pride PEI. “While we do have some in-person events still listed during our schedule, we’ve taken a lot of those events to a space where we can ensure that performers are safe, that we’re not creating an unsafe environment, and that everyone across PEI and around the world can enjoy the great stuff that we have here to show on the Island.”
Of the twenty-some events this year, most will be virtual, with a couple of exceptions, like the Pride After Dark event at the Brackley Drive-In. Mr Kimmel said a stage has been set up at the one of the drive-in’s two screens, and people can come in their cars, dance in their parking spot, and watch as Djs, drag performers, and artists perform on stage.
The annual Pride Parade will also be going ahead, but will be done over the radio. Called Parade on the Waves, the event is in partnership with Hot 105 and Stingray Radio. Ninety minutes of air time has been blocked off, starting at 1 pm on Aug 1, meaning all Islanders will be able to tune in, wherever they are.
As part of the parade, a Boogie Break has been scheduled for 2 pm sharp. To give Islanders a chance to practice for the break, it will be played throughout the week on the radio. Pride PEI is also asking Islanders from across the province to take photos and videos of themselves dancing during the Boogie Break, which will then be turned into one whole video.
“We’re trying to bring the visibility, the representation, and just the core essence of what a Pride Parade means, which is to see and be seen, and to get out and to be your true self, and to encourage people,” said Mr Kimmel. “Whether they are a member of the 2SLGBTQIA community, or if they’re an ally, and an Islander, and just want to celebrate with us, it will be a nice lasting legacy for this sort of unprecedented festival.”
When asked what it’s been like trying to plan for Pride Week, Mr Kimmel said he doesn’t think anyone has an instruction manual on how to do anything during the pandemic, and that Pride PEI has writing their own instruction manuals, guidebooks, and operations plans, with great collaboration and support with the City of Charlottetown, with communities across PEI, with the province, and more.
“Everyone is doing the best that they can do, and I think we acknowledge that stuff is bound to change from day to day, and boy did everything change I think pretty much every day last week,” he said. “I think we’re pretty confident in what we’re putting on, and we’re pretty much locked in at this point. It’s been a wild ride, and working through this complete unknown and getting to a point where we can put stuff on that we’re pretty confident that people are going to enjoy.”
This will be the 26th Pride Parade on PEI, and like other Pride parades both in Canada and around the world, it started as a march for equal rights. Mr Kimmel has only lived in PEI for five years, but said as a gay man, his experience as an Islander by choice and as someone who has fallen in love with the province, is that the Island is much more welcoming that he thought it would have been.
“I’m personally very heartened by the response that I’ve seen as chair of Pride for my second year. The conversations, and the relationships, and the willingness for Islanders from across PEI to be part of our movement, to further our movement, to do what they can to contribute and to come celebrate with us.”
Information on this year’s Pride Week, along with how to volunteer, or become a member of Pride PEI, can be found on the organization’s website and on their social media pages.
“We’d love to have people stay in touch,” Mr Kimmel concluded. “To reach out and let us know what they think is important, either as a member of the queer community, or how they think that they can support us, and to make PEI just a great place for everyone to be their true self and to celebrate.”
