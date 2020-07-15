Pollinator garden planted by watershed group at local pond

Visitors to Arsenault’s Pond in Tignish might be seeing a bit more colour down by the water.
When board members of the Tignish Watershed Management Group were looking at putting some flowers at the pond, they made the decision to go one step further and create a pollinator garden to attract butterflies and bees.
Located on the Mill Road, this is the first pollinator garden the group has planted.
“We picked Arsenault’s Pond because the fish ladder is there too, and people used to go there to fish trout,” said Dawn McInnis, coordinator for the watershed group. “We’re going to try to spruce it up and maybe things will come back.”
Some of the flowers planted include delphiniums, clematis, yarrow, Baptisia, milkweed, and an ivory silk lilac tree. The tree has been pruned, and the flowers are just starting to bloom, meaning there won’t be any butterflies or bees there just yet, but hopefully there will be soon.
The project was aided by the Tignish Co-op, which donated money for the flowers. Ms McInnis also wanted to thank Tignish town councillor Judy Morrissey-Richard, who helped the group plant the flowers.
Reaction to the flowers have been very positive, and there are plans to expand the garden a little bit each year.
“We’ll see how this year goes, and hopefully we’re going to put some nesting boxes for some tree sparrows, and different kinds of birds. I don’t know what else yet, we haven’t gotten that far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.