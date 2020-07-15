Poor strawberry growing season sees closures of U-Picks

It’s been a very tough growing season for strawberry farmers in West Prince.
Because of poor weather conditions, some places are opting to close the U-Pick section of their operation, including Rennie’s U-Pick in Alma.
“We haven’t been U-Picking because we don’t have the space.” said owner Alan Rennie. “The frost got a lot of stuff and the dry (weather), and I just don’t have the acres to do the U-Pick at this point.”
While rain did arrive, it arrived too late to have any kind of positive impact on the berries.
Clohossey Farms in Nail Pond is another farm that won’t be opening its U-Pick this year. Owner Barry Clohossey also said conditions this spring were why he wasn’t opening his U-Pick, which was disappointing.
“It’s part of our season, and the customers aren’t going to be able to get their berries from us,” he said. “We’ll be picking for our stand, but that’s it.”
One farm new to growing strawberries is Webb’s Vegetables in O’Leary.
The farm has grown a wide variety of produce over the years, but this is the first time they’ve grown strawberries.
“Our vegetables don’t usually get going until the second or third week in July, and we just thought this would be something to give a little earlier in the season, something to extend the season a bit,” said Trevor Webb, who operates the farm with his family.
Mr Webb thinks the farm’s early berries were good, but rain would have made an improvement in the size of the ones being harvested right now.
Webb’s Vegetables plans on growing strawberries for a couple more years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the season as well. Mr Rennie said some clients of U-Picks in the region are making appointments for times and having between 30 and 40 customers in at a time, along with picking every second row in order to maintain social distancing measures.
“What we’re doing is we’re taking names and we’ve got a bunch of pickers in,” he said. “We’re making no promises, but we’re picking, and we’ve got quite a few names on the list, and we’re filling orders, we’re just doing that.”
A lot of longtime U-Pick customers at Rennie’s have been calling in their orders instead of picking the berries themselves. Mr Rennie said people have been really good, and that no has called in complaining about the change. He said people understand things don’t always go as planned.
Mr Rennie said this is just a part of farming that has to be dealt with, and hopes that things are better next year.
