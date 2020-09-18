The Canadian pork industry will require emergency help to weather the long term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the blunt message representatives of the Canadian Pork Council delivered in a round of pre-budget consultations held before Parliament was prorogued until September 23. The industry representatives stressed the pork sector operates in an export-driven environment, sending live pigs, including isowean piglets and market hogs, mainly to the US.
“As a result, most Canadian pigs are sold on US-based prices,” they pointed out. “US-based pricing means that even if Canadian market fundamentals are positive when prices fall in the US they fall in Canada too.”
Even before COVID-19 came onto the scene, there were a number of events that negatively impacted the national hog industry. Topping that list is the U.S.- China trade war,which led to a 37 per cent drop in prices between August and September of last year. That resulted in the loss of approximately $40 a pig for Canadian producers.
As well, a dispute between Canada and China resulted in sales dropping from $84 million in May to less than $1 million in July. At the same time, a market facilitation program launched by the Donald Trump administration ramped up hog production south of the border and drove down prices.
“COVID-19 has forced producers into some of the steepest, most profound declines the market has ever recorded,” the presentation notes.
“Forecasts made in June 2020 project that pork producers will lose $20/hog for every hog they sell in 2020. Across the country, this means that producers will lose more than $500 million. Those forecasts predict that producers will only make money on the hogs they sold in May and will lose money during the remaining 11 months.”
The industry representatives argue the AgriStability Interim Advances are not helpful to producers and they warn a large number of people will be forced to exit the industry unless the federal government moves quickly to implement emergency liquidity support through a targeted payment to producers.
The commodity group argues the support must be targeted to those producers facing significant loss and significant enough to give producers time to recover, noting “some producers need emergency support of $20/hog or higher.”
In addition to the significant losses, the industry representatives maintain the pandemic ensures producers will face significant risks for the foreseeable future. To help manage that risk, changes are needed to the AgriStability program.
The brief notes raising the payment trigger to 85% will give producers confidence that the program will be there when they need it and need to wait until they are pushed to the brink before AgriStability kicks in.”
They are also suggesting the program could be fixed in other way, noting “if the payment trigger is left at 70% but the compensation rate is increased to 85%, it will help provide adequate support when producers need it most. This approach provides additional support to producers while respecting the core of the program’s identity as a disaster measure, respecting Canada’s trade obligations and has a lower cost than increasing the payment trigger.”
The industry is also fearful of an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), a contagious virus that could devastate the sector even further. The disease is not in Canada but has been spreading in Asia and Europe.
They are calling on Ottawa to invest in a three year prevention plan at a cost of $50 million designed to ensure the disease is kept out of the country. That would include funding to assist producers in transitioning to PigSAFE-PigCARE, to engage biosecurity experts to audit on farm practices and develop individualized action plans that will serve to guide them in enhancing their biosecurity programs.
It would also include improvements to the traceability system, response programming that would help mitigate losses in the event the disease does make its way to Canada; a communications plan,funding for small scale producers to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities, have access to appropriate training and take the measures required to control their animals and limit the potential spread of the disease.
The plan would also provide for ongoing research and the appointment of a Chief ASF Officer for a minimum of three years, to lead an efficient, effective, industry-government implementation of the ASF Action Plan.
Noting it has been more than five years since the council submitted a proposal for a Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA) to the Federal Government, they are asking the agency be formed immediately.
“The proclamation was published in Canada Gazette 1 in March, but there has been little progress since,” the presentation notes. “Making the establishment of the Canadian Pork PRA a priority for the government is a small step that can make a big difference for Canada’s pork industry.”
