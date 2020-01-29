Though West Prince hasn’t received as much snow this season as it usually has, winter isn’t over just yet, meaning it’s still important to be prepared for any potential emergency.
“When we talk about winter preparedness, it would apply the same as it would for a hurricane in the middle of the summer,” said Tanya Mullally, Provincial Emergency Management Coordinator with the Emergency Measures Organization. “What we suggest is that you should have bottled water, food in your home that’s not perishable that you can heat or eat, or make that doesn’t require electricity, batteries, crank radio, all those items.”
A basic emergency kit should include at least two litres of water per person per day, this include small bottles that can be carried easily in case of an evacuation order; non-perishable food items like canned food, energy bars and dried foods; a manual can opener; crank or battery-powered flashlights and radios, along with extra batteries; a first aid kit; cash in smaller bills, such as $10 bills; a copy of your emergency plan and contact information; items like prescription medication, infant formula, equipment for people with disabilities, or food, water and medication for your pets or service animal.
Additional items include candles and matches or a lighter; a change of clothing and footwear for each household member; a sleeping bag or warm blanket for each household member; toiletries’ hand sanitizer; utensils; toilet; paper water purifying tablets;, and basic tools like a hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, work gloves, dust mask, pocket knife.
If a power outage occurs, reception centres should be open to give people a place to warm up, charge their devices, grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat, or even take a shower. Not every community has a dedicated space to offer this, so some will partner up with community organizations or a neighbouring municipality to provide that.
In Alberton, the reception centre is at the fire hall.
“Normally anything that’s going to last a period of time, usually 48 to 72 hours, we’ll open up the shelter at the hall and have it open as long as things are possible,” said Shannon Dumville, chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department. “I know in the past, for extended period of times, for things like water we used to deliver water in the tanker truck for washing dishes, flushing toilets, stuff along that line, if need be for a prolonged period of time.”
Mr Dumville said in extreme situations, where cellphone towers and phone lines don’t work, the fire department is connected to an Island-wide radio system, same as ambulances, police, and school buses.
In O’Leary, the reception centre is at the office. Eric Gavin, mayor of the town, said last year the building was used about three or four times as such.
“Last year was a process, that’s when we lost our generator, and we had to replace our generator, so it probably could have been used more times than that,” he said. “The last time we had an emergency (Dorian), we never advertised enough that it was open. Now, we’re going to make sure it’s on social media if it’s needed. Also, we’re going to put out signs, one at the roundabout and one in the town to make sure that they public knows.”
In Tignish, mayor Alan McInnis said either the fire hall or parish hall can be used, but many residents, himself included, have generators.
“I’m going to say a very high rate of people here in Tignish have generators, so we’re not in as hard a shape if the power was out for a week,” he said. “People that don’t have a generator, with big deep freezes and stuff, their neighbour will take a generator over and hook them up for a couple of hours, enough to keep them things frozen and keep the furnace going and keep their house warm.”
While generators are great when it comes to keeping a home is making sure they, along with the home’s furnace, are well vented.
“In the past, we’ve had carbon monoxide calls, and we’ve figured out that the vents were plugged off and the furnace couldn’t get rid of the carbon monoxide,” he said.
More information on being prepared for an emergency can be found on the provincial government’s website, under the Emergency Measures Organization.Jillian Trainor
