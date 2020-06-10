Recording funerals instead of weddings: Giving comfort after the loss of a loved one

Normally, this is the time of year Terry Adams, owner of Eclipse Entertainment Company, would be filming weddings and proms, but instead, he’s been recording something entirely different: funeral services.
“We occasionally did it if there’s family that cannot make it home, because when someone dies, it’s very short notice, and the funeral is usually within a few days,” he explained. “Sometimes a family can’t make it home, they’re in western Canada, or even some other country, and that’s why we record funerals.”
When social distancing measures were enacted in the province back in March, the number of people involved in a funeral, from its planning, wake, to funeral service itself, was decreased significantly. The number of family members making arrangements could be no more than five persons, visiting hours were restricted to immediate family members. The limit for family members was also five persons. Along with this, online options were used to offer condolences and give memorials or donations instead of being done in-person.
Mr Adams estimates he’s recorded about half a dozen funeral services since April.
“It’s not a joyous occasion, someone lost a loved one,” he said. “We just capture the words of comfort at the grave site, and a lot of times there will be a family member wanting to do a reading. Sometimes there may be music there, a bagpiper, a song on the guitar, and we catch that.”
Mr Adams said people are usually pretty thankful to have the recording, especially right now when many who want to attend either a wake or funeral aren’t able to.
David Smith, owner and operator of Rooney Funeral Home in Alberton, agrees.
He estimates the funeral home has had about a dozen services recorded since March.
“They were glad to have it to show their family members that live in other parts of Canada that weren’t able to attend,” he said. “It’s not the same as being here, but it’s probably better than not being able to come at all.”
As social distancing restrictions begin to ease up, Mr Adams has been receiving inquiries about recording the funeral audio and broadcasting services for those who want to be in attendance, but still maintain that six feet of distance between one another.
He explained all a person has to do is sit in their car, and listen to it on the FM radio. This way, attendees can still be at their place of worship, but don’t have to roll down their windows or deal with bugs flying in, or try to hear the service over any wind that might be blowing that day. If they’re within 2,000 feet of the minister or clergy, they’ll be able to hear the service.
Mr Adams said it’s hard enough losing a loved one as it is, but to lose someone during the pandemic, when family isn’t able to fully come together makes that loss even harder. That’s why he’s happy to be able to record these services for them.
“If they want to be able to have some memory of the service, then I want to do it,” he concluded.
