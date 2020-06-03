Recreation departments in the province are figuring out which sports can go ahead, and which ones won’t be happening as Phase Three of the Renew PEI Together Plan gets underway.
“It’s been a tough few months,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “Optimism is still high moving forward, but timetable is a struggle to match up with the phase launch dates. There’s been a lot of meetings, a lot of discussions and information sessions through Zoom and conference calls.”
At the moment, the recreational activities permitted while adhering to social distancing guidelines include baseball, soccer, flag football, and tennis.
Mr Avery said one thing people need to remember is every provincial sport association has to submit a Return to Play plan, and how they plan to properly execute their sport this season with social distancing still being a priority. Some sports have their Return to Play strategies approved, while some are still waiting. Softball and soccer as of right now are still waiting on their plans.
One of the changes made this season is there won’t be any singing or chanting during a game.
“That’s going to be kind of different, especially for girls softball,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “They enjoy that chanting and cheering for their teammates and stuff. The charisma and the excitement of girls softball will change a lot because they do a lot of cheering and chanting.”
Other changes include the number of players on the field, how far apart they’ll be standing, and how many are allowed in the dugout at one time. Sliding into bases and stealing bases won’t be happening this year, and things like chewing gum, or spitting sunflower seeds won’t be allowed either. Parents will likely not be able to watch their children play, or will have to watch from a distance.
Recreation directors are doing their best, but admittedly, it hasn’t been easy at times. Mr Avery said this has been the most challenging time of his career.
“There is nothing fun with telling someone the field or playground is closed and you cannot participate at this time,” he said. “That’s not what any recreation professionals want to be doing. We want to get back to some kind of normal as soon as possible, but understandably the time to make sure every guideline is followed is necessary.”
Making sure social distancing measures are observed will sometimes be challenging. Mr Avery said recreation staff can’t be everywhere at once, and when parks, fields, and playgrounds open, someone, whether it’s a player, coach, designated parent, or team official, will need to make sure these measures are being followed. He thinks inspections from the province over the summer might be possible, and he doesn’t want to see any facilities or teams getting shut down as a result, adding that a real community effort is going to be needed in order to make this successful.
Ms Richard hopes people will be patient as recreation departments do their best in this new time for sports.
“It’s a new ballgame for all of us, it’s not the same baseball , softball, and soccer that it used to be,” she said. “It’s a learning curve, and nobody has dealt with this before, so I hope that everybody has a bit of patience.”
