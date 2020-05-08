Recreation departments waiting to hear on when activities can begin

It’s going to be a few weeks before recreation departments across the province know whether or not organized recreation activities or facilities will be able to resume in the province.
“I get calls and emails from a lot of people in the community,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary. “With the weather getting nicer, everybody wants to get back to some kind of normal. Premier King and Dr Morrison released their four part plan, I think there’s a lot of optimism.”
Recreation departments fall under Phase Three of the province’s Renew PEI Together program, with the potential start date being June 12. The potential re-introduction for gatherings mandates no more than 15 people indoor, and 20 people outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing with individuals who are not part of one’s household. These individuals are permitted to share equipment among individuals from different households when necessary and with precautions.
Mr Avery said the department is in the planning stage for some events, and that it’s reassuring that there’s a potential start date for when those plans and events can actually begin moving forward.
With the dynamics of how things are, some annual activities, like the 100 km Yard Sale, won’t be possible. Others, like the Spud Chuckers softball tournament, has been postponed.
“We’re still committed to having some kind of summer,” he said. “We’re still waiting on those good people in Charlottetown that are waiting at the table to keep us up to date on how that’s going to look.”
Tignish’s recreation department is hard at work as well trying to figure out what their summer activities might look like.
“You’re talking groups of under 20, well most teams are over 20,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the town. “It’s still a lot of things we have to look at. I’m guessing there could be some small recreation things where kids get out and play five on five, and maybe not as many parents watching.”
Ms Richard is also looking at what will happen if larger group activities can’t happen over the summer. One of the activities her department is doing is holding live bingo games over social media. The only thing a person needs in order to play is a deck of cards.
She said she’s also hearing a lot about families doing more activities like nature walks together, adding that even if her department isn’t as busy this summer, that’s okay because sometimes, people need a break from it all. She also wants residents to know that the recreation departments are here for them.
“If there are families who are struggling and maybe want to have somebody drop something off for them to play with, I hope people know that if they need to call the rec department to find something recreational for their kids, we’re here, we’d love to hear from them,” she concluded.
