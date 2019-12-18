Remembering loved ones at Christmas time

Finger-numbingly cold temperatures weren’t enough to keep people away from the annual memorial tree lighting ceremony at the Tignish Health Centre on Dec. 11.
The tree, a real one that stands about 10 feet tall, was decorated with soft white lights and tags with the names of loved ones who have passed away. Each tag costs five dollars, which is then placed next to a bulb on the tree, but Wendy Arsenault, manager of the Tignish Health Centre, said she doesn’t like calling the event a fundraiser.
“I think it’s such a beautiful thing in the community, when you drive by and you know each bulb represents somebody that somebody is missing at Christmas,” she said. “It sort of brings back memories of them when you go by and you see it.”
This is the ninth year the tree lighting ceremony has taken place. The idea came about after it was done one year as a fundraiser for some kids at St Simon and St Jude Church who were going on a trip. Members of the board of directors for the health centre thought they would give it a try, and as it went over well, it’s continued as a seasonal fundraiser.
Ms Arsenault estimates about 560 bulbs are bought on average, with proceeds from the sale of the tags go toward the centre’s operational costs, as it’s a non-profit organization. Another fundraiser the centre is doing is a draw for a set of three deer, with the centre selling cards from two decks. Each card costs $10 and the draw will take place on Dec. 20.
Some families purchase multiple tags. For Debbie Myers and her family, three tags were purchased.
“We have Arlene Harper, we have Ronald Myers, and we have a dog,” she said. “She was 14, so we put the dog in there too.”
Ms Myers and her daughter have been to almost every tree lighting ceremony, with the exception of one. She said the ceremony is an emotional one, and that her loved ones would be smiling down.
Prior to the lighting the tree this year, a surprise announcement was made: the Tignish Credit Union would be making a donation of $5,000 to the health centre. This was met with cheers and applause from all of those in attendance.
“We greatly appreciate, and it’s a nice time to get it,” said Ms Arsenault. “It’s a nice gift for the health centre, so we’re very happy.”
Ms Arsenault said the health centre couldn’t do anything without the support of Tignish and the surrounding communities, and that staff and board members appreciate the support received for any of the events hosted by the centre,
Ms Arsenault said it’s hard to say what the event means for those who have purchased a tag.
“It’s an emotional thing and you’re missing them,” she concluded. “Christmas time when you get together and you buy them gifts, it’s sort of like our gift to them, this light, so that hopefully they’re looking down and saying ‘This is my light’, that’s my Christmas to them.”
