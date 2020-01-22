Retiring basketball referee thanked for over four decades of service

When Harvey Mazerolle went to Westisle Composite High School to watch the boys basketball game last Wednesday, he had no idea he would be receiving a plaque and be thanked for his decades of work as a referee.
“He is really, really, really good,” said Peter Bolo, a fellow referee. “He was always well respected by teams that visited, and the home teams as well here in West Prince, to the point that in his younger days he was asked to travel to a lot of the big tournaments in Charlottetown and Summerside to help referee there too.”
Mr Mazerolle was honoured between the women’s and men’s basketball games on Jan. 15.
After 43 years, Mr Mazerolle is hanging up his whistle and stepping down as a referee. Wanting to do something to show the appreciation for all his hard work, Mr Bolo contacted the PEI Basketball Officials Association. Another referee, Jack McCabe, oversaw getting the plaque ready, while Mr Bolo made calls to ensure a good crowd would be on hand to see Mr Mazerolle receive the award. Among those in attendance were former teachers of Mr Mazerolle, former basketball coaches, and people who once refereed with him.
Mr Mazerolle’s career as a game officiant began in November, 1975, where he was part of the Western group of officials with three other men, Stan Porter, Dave Crocker, and Bill Costain.
He said he really appreciates what they did for him, noting how they took him under their wing and taught him to referee the game.
“When I started out we discussed a lot of things,” he said. “After games, I would sit down with the person I was working with and we would discuss calls that I made that I shouldn’t have made, or that I didn’t make and should have made, and how to handle certain situations with an unruly coach or somebody that may give you a hard time. I learned a lot from those guys.”
Mr Mazerolle said it was tough at first, because not only was he officiating games, he was coaching basketball as well.
He recalled how one time in his early years he and fellow referee Jim Harris officiated six high school boys games in one day, three in Kensington and three in Kinkora. He said there were sore legs for sure after that day.
Along with basketball, Mr Mazerolle has officiated soccer and volleyball games as well.
“When I refereed volleyball, you’re standing on a stand for a good hour-hour and a half and you’re not moving around,” he explained. “With basketball, you’re running back and forth. I find it’s got different challenges.”
For about 10 years, there were only two game officials in the West Prince area, Mr Mazerolle and Mr Bolo. As a result, the two were refereeing almost every night.
Mr Bolo said refereeing is one of the few jobs where you’ve got to be perfect to start out with and then get better from there in some people’s eyes, and that Mr Mazerolle has definitely left his mark.
“He’s had a huge impact on the life of athletes, and coaches, and his fellow referees, all in a positive sense,” he said. “To me, he’s a consummate professional when it comes to officiating. He keeps his emotions in check and always remains professional, even in the face of situations that could get out of hand very quickly, whether it be physically, yelling, or whatever the case might be.”
Mr Mazerolle said it means a lot to be recognized as a referee, because sometimes officials aren’t exactly recognized a whole lot but they’re an important aspect of the game.
