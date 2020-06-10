Rough first week for oyster fishers in the province

Oyster fishers in the province did not have the best first week as the 2020 spring season got underway.
After a month’s delay, it finally began on June 1, but for a variety of reasons, a lot of fishers are opting not to go out on the water.
“There’s probably 100 or better that has no buyer,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “I’m not fishing because I have no buyer. Some people probably aren’t fishing because they don’t feel right when somebody else can’t. Everybody has got different reasons.”
Another problem fishers are facing is the closure of Area D in Stratford. The location was closed because higher than allowable bacteria levels were discovered in the effluent coming from the town’s sewage lagoon system. This in turn is creating a bit of a ripple effect for fishers because more strain is now being put on oyster beds in the other rivers in the province.
Mr MacLeod said it looks like that particular area will be out of commission for about two weeks. Because buyers have been saying they won’t be buying in July, the season for that bed is cut in half.
While checking out a trailer park in Bedeque owned by the association on June 7, Mr MacLeod had the chance to see firsthand just how few fishers are out on the water.
On that day, he counted 21 trailers, one dory on the bank, and one in the water. This time last year, there were about 60 trailers at the site, with dories lined up along the bank and in the water.
He thinks morale for fishers is down pretty low right now.
“It’s not going to be a great big season,” he concluded. “It’s going to be a short season. There will be some fellows that will likely do okay, but the majority will probably just have a fair go at it, I think.”
