Francis Morrissey, president of Royal Star Foods, compared the production plant in Tignish to the race track at the Indianapolis 500, and it’s easy to see why.
The floors of the plant are divided into two lanes with arrows pointing in a single direction. One lane has arrows pointing forward, while the other has them pointing backward, indicating which direction a person should be walking. Some areas, like the cafeteria also have lines of tape on the floor that are six feet apart, showing just how far employees need to be standing from one another.
This is just one of the ways Royal Star Foods is working to make sure the plant is as safe and sanitized as can be in regard to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Our plant was already BRC Certified, so it met certain (food safety) criteria that COVID-19 falls into anyway,” said Mr Morrissey. “All our gowns and everything are washed on site, and all our washers and dryers have to reach a temperature that’s required for so many minutes that guarantees it will kill any bacteria.”
Another thing the plant is doing is screening employee temperatures before entering the building. Standing just outside the employee entrance is a white re-purposed shipping container, with a large ‘Health Monitoring Facility’ sign on the side.
Staff enter the facility through one door, after walking into a vat that sanitizes the footwear they wear inside. After walking a certain distance in order to acclimatize their temperature, they stand in front of a thermal infrared camera that records their temperature. If a person’s temperature is measuring 38 degrees or above, a white light will flash, and the employee will then exit the screening building through a second door, call their supervisor, and self-isolate themselves immediately.
The whole screening facility cost about $50,000, half of which was for the camera. Royal Star Foods is one of only two companies in Atlantic Canada to have this system in place.
“We have shifts where there’s 150 to 200 people coming in, and so far it’s working really good,” said Mr Morrissey. “Nobody has to watch it, everything is recorded, and we find that it’s accurate. The first time they went through they all had to hold their number, and once the technology recognizes them the first time, it remembers them forever. It has something to do with the tear ducts in your eye socket, so you don’t have to take off when you’re going through.”
Prior to this, all temperatures were measured by an employee using a handheld thermometer, who had to stand pretty close in order to place the thermometer on a staff member’s forehead. They also had to wait a certain time for the results to come in.
Once on the production floor, staff wear face shields, which are sanitized every time they’re removed when an employee leaves the processing floor for things like break time.
The processing plant has also been changed, so a group working on something like packets of cooked lobster meat, won’t interact with a group working on cooked snow crab sections, or cooked minced lobster, and non-employees are not allowed in that section of the plant. Shifts have been staggered by 30 minutes as well, so employees will start work between the hours of 5 am and 8 am.
Speaking of employees, the company is down by about 65 workers because a decision was made to not bring in temporary foreign workers this year. Mr Morrissey said the company was lucky enough to be able to hire locals, mainly university students, who had jobs with other companies that aren’t operating right now, like restaurants. Employees have also been asked to self-isolate as much as possible when not on shift to try and prevent any potential spread if any more cases COVID-19 are discovered in the province.
“We’re just praying and hoping that we can get through without any cases or anything, because if you have a case, basically everything is shut down for 14 days. We don’t want anyone to get sick,” he concluded. “We’re trying to make a bad situation into a decent situation for the fishers. If we can get through this season, then we can limp through the rest of the year.”
