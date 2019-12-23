Second closure leads to frustration at Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre

Adam MacLennan, manager of the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre, is questioning the accuracy of the most recent air quality tests after the centre was closed down for a second time in less than a month. The rink re-opened on Dec. 19.
“At times on Wednesday (Dec. 18) when they did the professional air quality test, there were higher readings of carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide outside of the facility than there were inside the facility,” he said. “Now they’re questioning whether temperature, humidity, or relative air pressure can affect an accurate reading.”
Test that day included checking for seven types of gas, while at the same time two mechanical ventilation fans were installed, one of which went in the Zamboni room, and the Zamboni was looked over again.
The official decision to close came on the morning of Dec. 16, based on a recommendation from the PEI Environmental/Public Health Department, which also recommended staff follow that up with another check on the rink’s ventilation system and perform another series of air quality tests.
On the morning of Dec. 17, an engineer that specifies in mechanical engineering from Coles and Associates was brought in, along with a contractor and the rink’s electrician.
“We wanted to get an outside source in to take a look at the facility, take a look at the system itself, the amount of square footage/cubic footage of the amount for air being moved,” said Mr MacLennan. “After making some calculations and having this engineer in here, it was deemed the ventilation system is up to code for the facility. We don’t believe there are any issues at all with the ventilation system.”
He said it was probably best that the centre did shut down, but he’s concerned about the accuracy of the results that would have led to their latest shut down. He believes a formal system for air quality tests should be in place before other rinks across the province are checked so this doesn’t happen to any other rink.
Right now, the sports centre is looking at a loss of about $30,000. Because the rink board is a non-profit organization, much of the money they receive is through fundraising. As it stands right now, the rink is already trying to raise money for a $1 million project to replace the floor in the arena once the ice has been removed.
The biggest fundraiser for the sports centre is the annual Rock The Boat Music Festival, which takes place every August during the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival. Mr MacLennan said the rink board will have to look at some other options as a result, including asking the provincial government for financial assistance.
“The rink has been in contact with the provincial government and probably will be reaching out to the federal government as well to see if there’s any kind of financial assistance,” he said. “It does sound promising from the provincial government that we’ll receive some contribution for the losses that we incurred in November and December, so that sounds promising. At the end of the day, we know we won’t get paid out for the full amount of losses, but hopefully the provincial government can come in and subsidize some of our losses to assist us.”
One of the groups at the rink pretty much every day are teams from the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association.
Jarod Colwill, acting president of the association, said the closures didn’t affect the teams very much, only five nights of minor hockey were lost. That ice time can be made back spread out over the rest of the season.
“We’re lucky because in the Western Zone we work with Evangeline, O’Leary, Tignish, and Alberton,” he said. “Last time when the closure happened, they all reached out and offered us extra ice time if needed, but the rink reopened so we didn’t have to take them up on it, and it was the same this time. We’re lucky that way, we have great communities surrounding us, we all work together.”
Mr MacLennan said a rink is one of the most vital buildings in a community during winter.
“It’s an entire economic spin-off, that’s what our rink creates in the winter time,” he said. “I’ve talked to different businesses in the area, they’re always asking how things are going. When the rink is shut down, you can tell that their business slows down as well.”
