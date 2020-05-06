Setting day without the well wishers

Ruby Arsenault is devastated that she won’t be able to watch her husband Aubrey head out in his boat from the Tignish Harbour on setting day this year.
“The last three or four years, I would spend the whole day,” she said. “I would get there around 5:30 am and would stay until about 4 pm. I would bring a thermos of coffee and a lawn chair and watch, and I’d bring my husband his lunch and stuff. It’s a little different this year, I might be able to walk on the beach at the Green and take a few pictures, but it won’t be the same.”
Ms Arsenault is among the 400 to 500 people who get up before the crack of dawn to watch as local fishers take part in the first day of the spring lobster season. She said it was a great way of blessing the fishers on the way out, and showing support, and of wishing them a safe season.
Because of social distancing restrictions, only authorized personnel are allowed on the wharfs. At the Tignish Harbour, signs have been posted notifying people to this fact.
“We have 140 vessels and we’re spread out over a large area, so it’s hard to regulate,” said Russell Gallant, port manager of the Tignish Harbour. “We’ve done our due diligence and posted the rules that only essential personnel are allowed on the wharf. With Setting Day, it’s only a matter of three to four hours, so if we can find a way to control the unessential cars going down to the harbour early morning, then we’re okay, I think.”
Smaller harbours have also barricaded their harbours from non essential workers, something two of the buyers at the Tignish wharf have also done.
The rules have also been posted on social media, and Mr Gallant believes word is getting out. He noted how some of the people who usually rush up to the wharf to buy crab on the first day of the crab season now phone ahead, or they’ll go to the border of where they’re allowed to be, and someone will come over and serve them.
Mr Gallant added that because people have been practising social distancing for over six weeks has people realizing that for the time being, this is the new normal.
For Ms Arsenault, most of her family are fishers. She said fishing isn’t just a way to make a living, it’s a way of life. She said while Setting Day going to be different this year, she’s happy to follow the rules and procedures of social distancing.
“In order for the fishing season to be successful and to be safe for not only the fishers, but the crew members and all our factory workers, we have to maintain the health procedures that Dr Morrison is asking us to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.