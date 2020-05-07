Shellfish industry review ahead of the season’s start

There will likely be a review of how things are going with the spring oyster around May 11, a week before the season is due to begin on May 18.
“We’ll be checking with buyers and checking to see if there are any markets or not, and just watching to see how this plays out,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the Prince Edward Island Shellfish Association. “Somewhere around that date we’ll have to go back to the fishers and decide what they want to do.”
The season was originally due to start on May 1, but like other industries in the province, that date was delayed because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on markets.
The Island’s fishing industry employs about 8,000 altogether, and is the province’s largest export market.
If conditions for the industry don’t improve, it could be delayed by another two weeks, it all depends on what fishers with the PEIFA vote to do.
“I don’t know if they’ll want to go with two weeks at a time or keep monitoring, I’m not sure what it will be yet,” said Mr MacLeod. “Hopefully we’ll be able to see a little bit of movement in the market by then. Whether it will be enough that the buyers will want to buy, I don’t know.”
