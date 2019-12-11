Spreading Christmas cheer at the Phillips Residence

Margaret Locke loves the annual Christmas open house at the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence.
Ms Locke has called the residence her home for about five years, and loves when the event rolls around.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “Every year it’s gorgeous, and it seems like there’s more people. It’s great, I couldn’t say enough about it.”
This year the open house took part on Dec. 7, and the halls of the residences were filled with the sound of music and laughter as family and friends came in to spend time with the ones they care about.
Colleen Parker, executive director of the residence, thinks the open house gets bigger every year, and noted how even with additional chairs set up, some people were still left standing.
“We have really supportive families of our residents, and I think that’s what it is,” she said. “Our ladies auxiliary and board of directors pretty well all attend, and kids, and grandkids, and great grandkids are all here.”
As far as she knows, there’s always been an open house in the weeks leading up to Christmas, ever since the home residence opened in 1998. When it comes to organizing the event, it’s all hands on deck.
Food is provided and made by staff, anonymous donations are made to help with the cost of putting it on, and the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence Ladies Auxiliary buys gifts for the residents as well.
“We provide the list of residents and what they like or need,” said Ms Parker. “We always have residents who don’t have family, so it’s really special that they get to have Christmas. Staff, we draw names for the residents, and we buy for the residents, but they get that at Christmas time.”
She added that along with their gift from staff, other organizations in the area chip in as well, meaning each resident, whether they have family or not, is guaranteed to have three gifts on Christmas morning.
About halfway through the event, Santa Claus himself made an appearance, delivering gifts to all 28 residents.
Ms Parker said the open house is a special time not only for the residents, but for everyone.
“We’re not here for work or anything, it’s just a social time together,” she said. “Everybody is in the same frame of mind, and it’s just part of making this their home too.”
Ms Locke appreciates the fact that the event brings everyone together.
“The people all get to know each other, the families and everyone get to know each other, and they get to know the workers and how we’re being looked after, and what we’re doing for us,” she concluded. “I think the workers are so good, there’s not one of them that’s not. They would do anything for you.”
