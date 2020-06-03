Spring oyster season opens against the vote of oyster fishers

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced the spring season would begin on June 1. When the day arrived, oyster fishers were out on the water, despite the fact that an overwhelming number of fishers with the PEI Shellfish Association voted to cancel the season altogether.
“They gave us the word at six o’clock on Friday night that it’s a go,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the association. “Right now there are probably 25 fishers here upset with the decision, because they feel DFO didn’t respect the vote that they had asked for.”
Of the 295 fishers who are part of the PEI Shellfish Association, a total of 202 took part in the vote that took place over the May 21 weekend. Of that number, 55 voted to open the season, 46 voted to delay the season, and 101 voted to cancel the season.
“Everybody had different reasons for the way they voted,” said Mr MacLeod. “There are people with buyers who voted to cancel, and people with no buyers who voted to open, some with price, some was the fact that other family members didn’t have a buyer.”
Mr MacLeod said there reaction to the decision has been mixed.
The spring oyster season was originally due to start on May 1.
With the first vote, which took place in late April, 95 per cent of fishers voted to delay. In the second vote, that number was slightly lower, at 90 per cent.
Mr MacLeod has been president of the PEI Shellfish Association for a year, and he understands that fishers are frustrated, but he wants fishers to know that it’s not the association who has the final decision on the season, it’s the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
On May 28, the PEI Shellfish Association had a conference call with Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey concerning a benefit package for the fishers from the federal government. This package will ensure 75 per cent of wage loss, up to $10,000, will be covered.
The fate of the fall industry is also on the minds of fishers. There are only three buyers for the spring season at the moment, and there is concern over whether something similar happens then.
“I’m hoping we can have a fall season, it would be nice to get back on the water, so a fisherman can always hope that we can have a fall season,” concluded Mr MacLeod. “It all depends on this second wave of COVID, what’s going to be affected there, but I sure don’t want to go back through this again coming into the fall season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.