St Edward man’s birthday run becoming annual event

When Paul Dalton turned 60 in 2018, he knew he wanted to do something that had to do with the number 60. With that in mind, he decided to run 60 kilometres, one kilometre for every year of his life.
“I was always active, but I was more into biking first,” he explained. “I said I’ll try running, and I remember when two miles seemed like a very long run, and it just kept on going from there.”
Mr Dalton figured if he could bike for an hour, he could also probably run for an hour as well, and it just kept going from there. Starting out with five kilometres, he then went to 10, and so on until he was able to run a full 42 kilometre marathon.
This is the third year he’s done his birthday run, and he doesn’t plan on breaking the tradition any time soon.
Mr Dalton has been running competitively since 2000, and over the years has taken part in 53 marathons, including 14 Boston Marathons, seven or eight triathlons, and two Ultra Man races.
His first birthday run wasn’t the easiest. Though it was early summer, the temperature that day was around 35 degrees Celsius. Mr Dalton said he suffered, and that the last 10 K were really rough. Last year’s run was better, something he attributes to better training and leaving earlier in the day.
This year, Mr Dalton started his run early, around 3 am, finishing the 62.12 kilometre run in six hours, sixteen minutes, and 53 seconds, with an average pace per kilometre of six minutes and four seconds.
“If you get it out of the way, you’ve got the rest of the day to relax,” he said.
Mr Dalton didn’t do the full 62 kilometre run at once. Instead, he ran it in loops, starting with two 21 kilometre loops, followed by shorter loops of 5 kilometre. The longer loops began at his home in St Edward, and went from to St Louis down to Palmer Road, across to Pleasant View, up the Shore Road to Miminegash, backtracking along the route to give him the full 21 kilometre, then back home.
Mr Dalton carried food and water with him during the longer loops, stopping in at home to refill on the shorter loops.
Mr Dalton is vegan, so for nutrition he ate things like bananas, dates, and Cliff bars, adding a tablespoon each of lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in his water bottles. The lemon juice helps with electrolytes, and the apple cider vinegar helps take the lactic acid out of muscle.
“It’s a lot of nutrition information that you have to do when you’re running the long distance to keep your calorie intake,” he said. “I think you’re burning 100 calories per mile, so you have to do the math and figure out how many calories you have to put back in, and depending on how warm it is, how much water you should be drinking. You don’t want to be thirsty, you don’t want to be hungry. You have to balance everything out.”
His legs were pretty sore the next day, but get got on the bike the next day for two rides of 20 and 15 kilometre to get some feeling back in his legs. On the morning of July 6, he went for a seven kilometre walk, and will likely start running again in a few days.
Mr Dalton would like to thank everyone from his area who have supported him, from honking their horn, to waving as they pass him during his runs.
He finds running relaxing, and said your mind just kind of clears itself and you get in your own zone. He said if he can inspire someone else to start running, that’s a bonus.
“If I can do it, anybody can,” Mr Dalton concluded. “I meet a lot of people and they say ‘I wish I had your energy.’ I say ‘You do, you’re just not using it yet.’ You don’t have to run 10 kilomtres right away. You gradually build up, you don’t do a big run right off the bat. You won’t like running then, because you’ll get injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.