St. Felix woman becoming a living donor by donating portion of her liver to a complete stranger

By now, Trina Doyle is in Toronto waiting to hear when her surgery date is to donate part of her liver as a living donor.
She explained that the meaning behind the name is pretty much how it sounds. Some organs and tissue, like the liver, kidneys, bone marrow, and stem cells, can be donated while a person is still alive. In the case of the liver, it actually grows back to its normal size. Living donors amount to about 10 per cent of all organ and tissue donors.
“For a small child, they can take the left section of it, it’s about 30 per cent of your liver,” she said. “If you’re donating to an adult, they can take the right side, and it’s like 70 per cent of your liver. It regrows in a matter of week, and the part that you put inside another person grows back to normal size as well. You’re like a lobster, you just regrow your claw.”
Ms Doyle will have the left side of her liver harvested, meaning a small child or person will be receiving it, but she doesn’t know who it will be because there’s a lot of anonymity with living donors. She signed up to become a living donor after hearing about a person who’s sick partner was in need of a liver transplant. She filled out the form to become a living donor, and that’s what got the ball rolling.
The whole process started in May, when Ms Doyle received the call after signing up to become a living donor. From there, she received forms with questions about her health. After that, she was sent an email with a list of things she would need, and went to her family doctor for a full round of bloodwork, a catscan, ECG, and an MRI. She wasn’t able to do the MRI on the Island, and had to go to Moncton for the exam as a result.
The final tests were done in November, and within a few days, Ms Doyle received a call with the results of that MRI. She was told everything looks great, and that doctors wanted her in Toronto. Because Christmas was getting closer and closer, Ms Doyle was given the option of waiting until January for things to continue, which is what she did.
She’s happy to be able to do this, but is still a little nervous.
“There’s a lot of deep breaths,” she said. “When I first got the call, it took me a week before I even told anybody. It took a long while to process. I’m somebody who takes a lot of things in stride, and I usually talk things out in order to process them, and it really hit me because I didn’t tell a soul for the first week. It was a lot to swallow.”
Ms Doyle said her family has been a wonderful support system. She’ll be in Toronto for about three weeks, and her parents will be coming with her for the first little while, and one of her sisters will be coming up after them. She said whenever they rally in and tells her she can do this, it makes things more peaceful, and knowing her daughter will be taken care of while she’s gone has definitely put her mind at ease, making it easier to focus on other things because there’s a lot to focus on.
Her daughter Addison Donahue is a little worried too, but she knows her mom is in good hands.
“I was very scared whenever she did it, I didn’t want her to leave,” she said. “I’ll let her go as long as she comes back and she stays my mommy.”
There are some regulations Ms Doyle has had to adhere to. She can’t take any vitamins a week before the surgery date, and she can’t have any alcohol for at least 30 days prior to the surgery.
When it comes to living donors and liver transplants, she’s learned that there’s never been a death, and any issues that have come up were able to be corrected in no time with either medication or a small surgery.
In regard to her donation, Ms Doyle wants the person receiving it to have a successful life, and hopes that life is a good one.
Throughout her journey, she said people have asked her questions about what she’s doing, how she got involved, and what she did to get on the list. She wants to let people know that being a living donor is possible, that it’s safe, and it’s successful.
“There’s 300 people waiting for livers, so if lots of people sign up, imagine a time where nobody is waiting for a transplant,” she concluded. “That would be fantastic.”
