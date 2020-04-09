Student council creates virtual theme week as learning continues from home

The kitchen table has now become the classroom as students in the province continue to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 6, teachers have been taking the lead in regard to home learning, with instructional timelines varying depending on the level of education.
“I do think it’s going to ease a lot kids’ anxiety,” said Callie Getson, a Grade 11 student and student council representative at Westisle Composite High School. “They can speak with their teachers as well, and their teachers can give them more information, and we can learn together, and all of that is going to really ease the students minds. We can still keep up with learning, and that will help us with our future education as well.”
For high school students, their course load will be no more than two hours per course each week.
Mary Fran Williams, president of the Westisle Student Council, feels that the time per course is more than enough.
“As long as teachers are able to fully assess their students with the proper notes and information needed to complete assignments and such, they (students) should be able to learn on their own from their notes,” she said.
Prior to March Break, the student council had a full Hockeyville themed week planned to raise money to help rebuild the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre after it burned down in December. That won’t be happening anymore.
In the meantime, the Westisle Student Council has been keeping spirits up with a virtual theme week.
During the pandemic, the student council has been conducting its weekly meeting through social media, and it was during one of these meetings the idea for the virtual theme week was created.
Activities that could safely be done in the home, including baking contests, follow along tutorials for things like art and cookie baking, and equipment free online workouts, and more were thought up by the council.
“We made a virtual hello from all the teachers at Westisle,” said Ms Williams. “I got little clips from all the teachers waving and I compiled them all into one little video and posted that as kind of a little refresher to let the teachers know that students are thinking of them and they miss them.”
Reaction to the virtual theme week has been nothing short of positive.
It’s unknown when students will be able to physically go back to class, but everyone has been doing their best to stay positive in the meantime.
