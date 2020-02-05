Ten Thousand Villages closure impacts local committee

The coordinator for the Ten Thousand Villages Sale in Alberton is extremely disappointed in the organization’s decision to close its Canadian locations.
Corina Bolo said if a person were to look at homes in West Prince, they’re likely to see a lot of things purchased from a Ten Thousand Villages Sale, from wind chimes to pottery to candles to Christmas decorations, and more.
Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit organization that markets handcrafted products made by disadvantaged artisans. These artisans are paid a fair trade price, and are from more than 120 artisan groups in over 35 countries.
Alberton has hosted a sale for the last 16 years.
“It was pretty grassroots in the sense that you felt like you were connected to the people who were making the items,” said Ms Bolo. “There was always information available on essentially where that item had been made, and how.”
Ms Bolo said she found out about the closure around mid January, after seeing a statement about the closure of the retail stores and outlets in Canada. She was hoping the warehouse in Peticodiac, New Brunswick would stay open, so there could still be regional sales, but soon received a letter saying that it too would close, meaning organizers here wouldn’t have access to the items they needed to run the annual sale in the fall.
A statement on the organization’s website said that in spite of all their best efforts, they have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide them with the ability to operate a sustainable business model. The organization anticipates it’s last day of operation will be May 29, 2020.
“In a lot of cases where people are working with other organizations, or other big companies, the craftspeople do everything up front themselves, and then hope that their things sell,” explained Ms Bolo. “With Ten Thousand Villages, they will pay for the materials, and pay for the work up front at a fair market price, and then they bring them here to North America and distribute them.”
She said every year buyers, volunteers, organizers have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the items that came in, spending the weekend together, and having that sale that brought in people from all over West Prince. She added that people got to experience a little piece of the wider world right here in Alberton.
Ms Bolo said every year they had at least one person come to the sale who hadn’t known it was there. She noted that people appreciated having the opportunity to shop for something different and unique in the area instead of having to go to Charlottetown, or go off Island.
The last few years, she’s noticed an expansion in regard to food, with more people looking for more fair trade options in regard to things like cheese, coffee, tea, and spices.
While operations in the United States will continue, Ms Bolo is concerned that losing the Canadian market is going to have an impact on the artisans involved with Ten Thousand Villages.
“It means less markets for these artisans around the world,” she said. “For a lot of them, it means the difference between survival and having a decent life where they can feed their kids and send them to school, and aspire to do a little bit better than what they’re doing.”
