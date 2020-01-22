The debate on the merits of vaping

Jeremy Coughlin runs JSC Vapes in Bloomfield. He’s in favour of some of the proposed changes to the Island’s vaping legislation.
“The moving of the pods whatnot out of the service stations and bringing them to a vape shop, that’s going to be great because people are more educated and they know what they’re talking about,” he said. “You’re not going to be going to somebody that doesn’t have a clue what it is, and they can’t explain to people that they really shouldn’t be on that high of a nicotine. The pod devices are actually 50 milligrams, you can get them in 50, 35, and 20, but a lot of people don’t realize they’re vaping on 50.”
He said he gets people in the store looking for a type of pod they bought, thinking the amount of nicotine is lower than it actually is.
When a person wants to quit smoking, vaping is seen as an alternative to getting their nicotine fix. But, with statistics showing that despite PEI having the lowest smoking rate in the country, tobacco use among teenagers in the province is on the rise. PEI MLA Cory Deagle hopes his private members bill will help change things.
“What’s happening is we’ve actually seen smoking rates increase in PEI amongst youth, and a big reason is that once people vape, they become addicted to nicotine, sometimes at much higher levels than you would be addicted to when smoking a cigarette, and eventually it leads to smoking.”
The bill would amend the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Devices Sales and Access Act, and would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21, and would also ban certain flavours and restrict where the products can be sold.
Mr Coughlin’s concern is the flavour ban, and said about 95 per cent of the store’s business is flavoured vaping products versus tobacco flavoured products.
Mr Deagle understands this concern, but he questions the marketing flavoured vapes.
“They don’t want to see the flavours banned, but I don’t think anyone can say rightfully that flavours aren’t targeted toward youth,” he said. “When you’ve got Cotton Candy, and Skittles, and whatnot, I think it’s obvious who those are targeted toward, that’s why one of my focuses is getting rid of the flavours.”
Under the new bill flavours would be regulated, and Mr Deagle’s hope is PEI will follow in Nova Scotia’s lead and ban all flavours. Effective April 1, Nova Scotia will become the first province in Canada to ban the sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices.
On Jan. 21, Health Minster James Aylward announced that flavoured vaping juice would be banned in the province.
“As far as the flavours go, it’s going to hurt,” said Mr Coughlin. “In my opinion, it’s not the flavours that draw the kids, it’s the nicotine, and you get that a lot with these pod devices. They’re coming in, and they’re not knowing that they’re vaping on a 50.”
When it comes to vaping versus smoking, some people don’t know what the difference is between the two. Mr Coughlin explained that with vaping, the juice is being heated up to a degree that it vaporizes, whereas with smoking, the tobacco is burned and inhaled, meaning any additives like tar are inhaled as well.
Another concern when it comes to vaping is THC cartridges, and the Vitamin E Acetate that’s added to them to act as a thickening oil. After a mysterious illness started affecting those who vape, causing at least 20 deaths, many of the cases which resulted in death appeared to involve THC-based vaping products, many of which were illicit products.
Mr Coughlin would like to see more of a focus on these illicit THC products, as he feels they’re part of the reason vaping can get a bad reputation.
