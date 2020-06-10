The joy of reading renewed as libraries in the province re-open

Kelly Gillis is happy the Alberton Public Library is once again open to residents.
“It’s certainly good to be back,” the branch technician said with a smile. “I missed seeing my patrons, and I hope to see them.”
Only two libraries in Prince County are currently open to the public, and the Alberton location is the only one in West Prince.
While the library is open, there are restrictions. Right now, only books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books can be rented out, while non-traditional items like music instruments, and items from the Library of Things are not available at this time.
There’s also no browsing, so patrons have to be sure of what they want before they head over at their assigned time.
“I will have books on the shelf, either outside the door if it’s nice weather, but if it’s raining, it will be inside,” explained Ms Gillis. “It will already be signed out to you, or as close as I can get that. Then you’ll leave,and I’ll disinfect the table and the door knobs, and lock the door until the next person comes in. Books are being returned in the return bin, and then they are quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in.”
One of the regular patrons is Jesse Greenan, who goes to the Alberton library every week. He said having the library close wasn’t a very pleasant experience.
“I would see a thing on the table and be like ‘I’ve got to return that’, but then it’s not open,” Mr Greenan said. “And I knew there was something I wanted here, so that made it even worse.”
Other libraries will be opening their doors in the coming month, which will help with any wait times the Alberton library might be experiencing. Because there’s no transferring of materials between branches, whatever is on the shelves is what is available to patrons.
Another patron is Jacquie Collicutt. She said she’s missed the different services available since social distancing restrictions were put in place, and is glad she can visit with Ms Gillis again.
“I usually make phone calls to Kelly, she’s so helpful,” she said. “When I’m looking for something, she’ll look it up for me and I come in and pick it up, usually books, and sometimes DVDs, there’s a good selection of movies here, so if I feel like a movie night, I’ll come in and check the movies out.”
All branches is the province are expected to be open by June 12.
Ms Gillis spent a week prior to the opening doing inventory on everything in the library to be sure there was a good selection available for patrons.
“I’m just excited to get back,” she concluded. “We know exactly what’s in the library to offer, and that was a job in itself, so I feel confident that I’ve got lots to offer.”
