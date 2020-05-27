Third option for oyster fishers voting on beginning of season

Oyster fishers are once again waiting to hear the results of a vote on whether to delay the beginning of the spring season. This time, however, they were given a third option to choose from.
Taking place from May 22 to May 24, fishers were asked to choose between either a June 1 opening, a delay until June 5 or cancelling the season altogether
Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association, said he doesn’t know if something like this has ever happened before in the Island’s oyster fishery.
The season was originally supposed to begin on May 1, but was delayed because restaurants both in the province and around the world were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses make up a large portion of the market for the shellfish industry.
In previous votes, fishers overwhelmingly voted to delay, while monitoring the state of the shellfish industry in the province. If the season does open on June 1, it would only be a six week season at the most.
Another issue oyster fishers are facing is a lack of buyers. There are only three buyers in the province right now, not enough to handle all the product that would be coming their way. Buyers are also less willing to buy as weather gets warmer.
“When the weather is warm, the mortality rate is mostly pretty high, and they don’t want to take a chance this year,” explained Mr MacLeod. “It’ such an uncertain market, they don’t want to take a chance at losing any to mortality.”
The delay is frustrating, as even after an initial delay, the season for other shellfish industries like lobster, bar clams, and soft shell clams have already begun. Mr MacLeod said when oyster fishers miss a whole month of the season, it’s hard to make up.
“I can’t argue with anything the buyers are saying, because it’s a big financial risk to buy in general with the uncertainty,” he said. “They can’t afford to take a hit if they buy two weeks into July and the weather is really warm, and mortality is high. That’s just going to cut into the bottom dollar even worse.”
The results of the third vote are expected to be in around the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.