Tignish Co-op building celebrates 50 golden years in operation

The Tignish Co-op was packed on the evening of March 5 as residents from Tignish and surrounding areas came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the building’s opening.
Among those in attendance were past members of the Tignish Co-op Board of Directors, along with employees who worked at both the previous location and the current building, including Leo Handrahan and Theresa Doucette. Mr Handrahan served a couple of terms as president of the board of directors, while Ms Doucette was the grocery manager.
The building was considered to be very modern when it first opened in 1969 because of how differently things were done in certain areas. Meat, for example, was now packaged, whereas prior to that it would only have been cut when a person came in and ordered a piece. Items also went from being sold from bulk containers to smaller packaging.
Mr Handrahan explained how prior to its construction, the businesses in the area were surveyed and the needs of the new building were based off of that survey. There was, however, one thing that wasn’t counted on, which was the amount of business it would receive from the surrounding communities. He said had they known that was going to happen, the store would probably have been bigger.
The current building itself has changed over the years. The furniture section of the store was once part of the town’s Main Street,
Mr Handrahan said it’s wonderful that the store is still here five decades later.
“We haven’t been taken over by somebody else, we survived,” he said. “There was a time when a lot of people were going under, and we’re still going.”
Throughout the store, sample of all variety were handed out, including chicken fricot, mozzarella sticks, sparkling water, cookies, cheese, and more. There was a slideshow playing, featuring photos of the store and a walk through both its past and present.
At 6:30 pm, everyone was drawn to the furniture section of the store, where a ribbon cutting ceremony took place, marking the building’s incredible milestone.
One of the people at the event was Randy Harper, who has been a patron at the store for about seven years. A teacher at Westisle Composite High School, Mr Harper explained why the Co-op is so important to Tignish.
“The Co-op is owned by the community, it’s part of the community, it also contributes to the community,” he said. “I know through the school, we get a large donation from the Co-op for the breakfast program. I’m also on the fire department and we also get donations from the Co-op for the fire department. It is the community.”
