Tignish Legion thanks businesses for help with banners

Members of the Tignish Legion gave thanks to eight businesses in the community for their help with the Remembrance Day banners which will soon be going up in the town.
“The big thing about these eight businesses here tonight is they donated 100 per cent of either their time, their resources, or their money, and they didn’t want anything,” said Floyd Gaudet, coordinator of the project.
Materials for the project were provided by Acadian Machine Works, Myer’s Welding, Martin Machine Shop, and Gaudet’s Transit Mix, while equipment and labour were provided by Keough’s Eavestroughing & Construction and Gaudet’s Electrical Services, respectively. The Tignish Credit Union and Tignish Co-op each gave a monetary donation of $2,500.
A total of 76 banners will be installed in the yard of the Legion, which will feature soldiers from Tignish and the outlying areas of Skinners Pond, Miminegash, and St Louis.
“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the community that we live in. We are really blessed to live in a community like this,” said Mr Gaudet. “When a project like this was talked about, we went around to the various businesses to get certain things done, we got an enormous response.”
Legion President Jackie Doucette had seen other communities doing something similar to honour their veterans. After doing some research, he suggested the idea to members of the Legion’s executive board, where all members agreed it was a great idea. A special thanks was given to Stephanie Kinch for all her hard work on the project.
The banners will go up on Nov. 1, and will stay up until just after Remembrance Day. They will be hung in alphabetical order to prevent any confusion about location, and to place soldiers from the same families together, or as close as possible.
One of the soldiers memorialized is Mr Gaudet’s father, Private William J Gaudet, who served with the North Shore Regiment in the Second World War. Mr Gaudet said his father was pretty modest, but he would have been proud deep down inside.
“It keeps their memory alive, and that’s part of our mandate at the Legion, to honour veterans,” said Mr Gaudet. “We’ve got World War One, World War Two, Korean War, right up to modern day veterans, and the banners we’re going to be putting up are consistent with that. It’s going to really brighten up the yard once we have them up.”
