Tignish musician’s first solo album nabs Music PEI nomination

Blair Gaudet is among those nominated for the Music PEI Roots Traditional Recording of the Year for his album Storytime.
Many of the songs on the album are about living life on PEI.
“A lot of them have a fishing theme to them, or just events that happen,” explained the Tignish musician. “There’s stories there that are made up but pertain to the area. It’s a Maritime feel to it, an East Coast feel.”
Mr Gaudet said he’s been playing for many moons, somewhere around 40 to 45 years. His father Arnie Gaudet was also a musician, playing the guitar. It was from here he was inspired to learn guitar himself.
This is Mr Gaudet’s first solo album, though he also released one in the 1990s with his band, 140 Smooth Bore.
Recorded in Summerside at Big Dog Studio, Mr Gaudet wanted to give thanks to his friend Kurk Bernard. Along with producing the album, Mr Bernard played bass and sand backup vocals on it. Mr Gaudet said he was a big part of the album.
When it comes to inspiration for his songs, Mr Gaudet said it just comes to him.
“You might get inspiration from things that happen locally, some of them are pretty personal, things I’ve experienced,” he said. “Plus I have a large imagination, can’t seem to shut it off at times. Most of them have local themes to them, the people around here would probably be my biggest inspiration.”
Mr Gaudet will be performing five songs from Storytime during his set at the Diggin’ Deep Roots showcase at the College of Piping in Summerside on Feb. 8.
He said the nomination is a nice recognition for what he’s done, but potentially winning the award isn’t what he’s looking forward to. For him, it’s the chance to meet more of his fellow musicians.
“The album has been successful around here, that’s all that counts to me,” he said. “It was all because of the support I got around the West Prince area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.