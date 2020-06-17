Towns take steps to keep municipal properties clean and sanitized this summer

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, students working for the various towns in West Prince have an additional duty this year of sanitizing community properties like playgrounds, municipal offices, and even their local fire hall.
One of those students working for the Town of Tignish is Nick Handrahan, a Grade 12 student from Westisle Composite High School.
“It’s fun, the staff here is really nice, and I’ve got some good students working with me,” he said. “All of our work is not too hard, and we all work together, and it’s fun having other people around to chat with, and go about your day, and be outside.”
Mr Handrahan said he’s always wanted to work at the town’s recreation office, and has applied every year. This is his first time working for the town. Other duties the summer students have include weeding, cutting grass, and running day camps for younger kids.
There are three other students working for the Town of Tignish this year: Abby Hackett, Cailin Gaudet, and Madelyn Aylward.
If all four students are working together, it only takes about 10 minutes for a playground set to be sanitized. Each student has a bottle filled with sanitizer, which is then sprayed on whichever property is being done at the moment. If the students are working on playground equipment, the sanitizer has to dry for at least 10 minutes before the equipment can be used again.
“We needed to have somebody that can keep those things up to par, and we’re lucky enough that we have four, so they (the individual person) don’t have to do it each day,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “Sometimes they go together, so it gets done really quickly, but on the weekends just one will come in and do it, or two together, so it makes it so they’re not there every weekend. It’s a pretty quick job, they’re in and out in 20 minutes.”
Andrew Avery, recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, said things regarding the COVID-19 pandemic change regularly, and the town is doing its best to stay on top of things.
In Alberton, recreation director and town maintenance man Garth Davey said along with sterilizing parks and playgrounds twice a day, every day, the handles on the red garbage pails throughout the town, and anything else people might touch, are regularly sanitized too.
