Trout sizes increasing at Gordon’s Pond

It’s been a great year for trout at Gordon’s Pond in Huntley.
Over the last several years, the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) has been monitoring fish in the pond, keeping count of what kind of species come up through the stream, and what size they are. These numbers are compared year to year.
This year, the association is seeing trout of all sizes, from eight to 48 centimeters in length, a big improvement compared to what those numbers were like a few years ago.
“We had a good number of big trout, but no little trout, and that’s when they started finding lots of striped bass around Prince Edward Island,” said John Lane, coordinator of the CBWA. “We were wondering if the striped bass were kind of decimating the population of smaller fish.”
Mr Lane said fishers he’s spoken to are still seeing striped bass, but the bass are further up the river. That type of fish prefers salty or brackish water.
Gordon’s Pond is the only pond monitored by the association. Information from it and other watershed associations goes to the province, and then to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
While the spectrum of size might be different, Mr Lane said time will tell whether there’s been a difference in trout numbers.
When asked what kind of an impact fish like trout can have on a river system, Mr Lane said it’s actually the other way around.
“What kind of impact does good, clean, well flowing waterways have on fish?” he said. “I think the more work we’ve done over the years, the fish population seems to be coming up. That would be an indication that they’re spawning, and surviving, and coming back.”
