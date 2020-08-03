Tyne Valley makes Top Four in Kraft Hockeyville

Tyne Valley is one step closer to the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2020 following the announcement August 2 that it made the list of top four contenders.
“It's amazing," said Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley Hockeyville Organization Committee. "We've been waiting for this for quite some time, so we're happy, excited."
The decision to take part in this year's Hockeyville came about following a fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019 that completely destroyed the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre.
Mr MacLennan said there has been a lot of stress, but also a lot of excitement.
The announcement of who made the Top Four was supposed to be made in April, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings of people couldn't happen.
“It's six months of waiting," said Jeff Noye, mayor of Tyne Valley. "We're ready to go, we've been waiting for a long time for this.”
While Tyne Valley has received funding from both the provincial and federal governments, that money is for capital projects, meaning the building itself. If Tyne Valley wins the $250,000 that comes with the top prize, it could go a long way in terms of purchasing some of the content that was lost in the fire, including the centre's zamboni, equipment for minor hockey, figure skating, and more.
“We had a lot of great stuff in that rink, the Kent Maynard Trophy, the Kent Maynard jersey that he had in there," said Mr MacLennan. "You can't really replace that stuff, but you always have the memories of it, and we'll represent the new facility well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.