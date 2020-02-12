Tyne Valley proud of Hockeyville campaign

The voting stage for Kraft Hockeyville 2020 is finished, and now the only thing left for the Village of Tyne Valley to do is sit back and relax after working hard to bring in votes for the community’s bid.
Since news of the fire at the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre broke on Dec. 29, 2019, the village has seen received nothing but support from not only the community itself, but throughout the province and the Maritimes.
“People have been letting us know that they’re thinking of Tyne Valley and they’re behind us 100 per cent for this Hockeyville bid,” said Adam MacLennan, chair if the fundraising committee for the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre. “Even as far as Sackville, and now some communities in Ontario (Quinte West and Trenton) as well.”
The final days leading up to the end of voting coincided with the annual Tyne Valley Winter Carnival.
One of the events for the carnival was a pancake breakfast that took place on Feb. 8 at the Tyne valley Fire Department.
“I think they said they had close to a couple hundred people show up,” said Mr MacLennan. “We had a nomination session set up for those who didn’t quite do their nomination yet. A lot of our events for Winter Carnival are Hockeyville themed, so a lot of events that we did do, there’s the option to sit down and submit their nominations for our rink.”
The final event in Tyne Valley’s bid was a Legends of Hockey game, taking place at the Credit Union Place in Summerside. The game featured former hockey player Ray Bourque and others, with part of the proceeds from the event going toward the fundraiser to replace the rink.
The event drew in an estimated 2,000 people. Toward the end of the game, some of the Minor Hockey players from Tyne Valley had the chance to participate in the game.
Mr MacLennan said he thinks the community has as good a chance as any of making to the top four, and he’s sure it’s going to be at the back of everyone’s mind for the next month or so. He said he wished the results could be announced next weekend, but he knows it’s a process, and will be waiting patiently for the results to come in.
“We gave it all we had, we utilized the top resources that we have for people doing social media, attending meetings, events, creating videos, artwork. We’ve utilized all the talent and all the hard work that we have in our community, and I think everybody is proud of the work they’ve put forward, and now we sit back and wait.”
The four finalists will be announced on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.