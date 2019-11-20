Variety show to benefit Western Hospital

For the first time in three years, the staff and board members of the Western Hospital will be hosting its variety show at Westisle Composite High School Nov. 22 and 24.
Starting at 7 pm, the show will feature a variety of skits, singing, special guests, and more, with all proceeds going to the Western Hospital Equipment Fund. Music will be performed by Danny Drouin, Chad Matthews, Wade Carragher, and Joel Matthews.
“It will be a two hour show, with lots of laughter and lots of good music,” said Anita Arsenault, a board member of the Western Hospital Foundation. “The staff is really supporting us in this, and we have a couple of doctors that are also taking part.”
Ms Arsenault said not only would it be good for morale, it would also be good for the hospital.
The hospital has a list of equipment needs, totalling about $750,000. The most critical needs are a patient monitoring unit valued at $113,000, two Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machines valued at $60,000, and four air mattresses valued at $20,000.
The hope is some of this equipment will help bring in and keep doctors to the area, an on-going issue not only at the Western Hospital, but other hospitals across the province as well.
“If they (the hospital board) have a doctor that applies, one of the things they will ask for is for certain equipment,” explained Ms Arsenault. “It would be an attraction to new doctors if we had some of this more high tech equipment that we’re trying for.”
