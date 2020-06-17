Watershed group place trash cans at local beaches

Walking along beaches between Roseville and Miminegash, visitors are likely to see something that stands out against the red sand: white garbage cans.
The cans were recently placed at local beaches by Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc.
Danny Murphy, coordinator for the organization said when their annual beach cleanup was done, members always noticed a lot of people walking along the beach, and thought it might be a good idea to install the cans. This way, if someone finds trash while walking along the shore, they have a place to dispose of it.
“We do these beach cleanups throughout the summer, and this way, when we’re doing our annual cleanups, we’re not getting as much on that day, but we’re getting the same total because the walkers are helping us do it,” he said. “There’s a lot of (foot) traffic, especially this year because people are walking and spending more time outside at the beach because of COVID.”
The cans have been placed at the Miminegash Beach on the north and south sides of the harbour, at Campbellton Beach, and White’s Cove Beach. One will soon be placed at the Roseville Beach as well.
Cans have also been placed at popular fishing spots so anglers have a place to deposit their garbage before they go.
Mr Murphy said if there’s more awareness about the fact that the cans are there, people are more likely to use them. The cans are emptied about once a week, and will be in place until the end of September.
The can’s location is important. It can’t be so close to the shore that the tide will get to it, but it also can’t be in the sand banks, or where coastal birds like plovers area nesting.
Mr Murphy said reaction to the cans has been great, and that people feel good knowing they’re helping to keep their local beaches clean. But for Mr Murphy, the important thing is making sure the local wildlife is safe.
“It’s to protect our coastal bird life,” he concluded. “You don’t want them eating something that will harm them, and it just makes a nicer looking beach.”
