Drivers with Transportation West have been taking every precaution possible since COVID-19 appeared in Canada a few weeks go.
“None of my drivers have the sniffles or anything like that, and if they did, we might be running on a few trucks short for the day,” said manager Sherry Trembly. “They are being advised that if they are feeling under the weather, they are to stay home and away from the public.”
Drivers with the non-profit organization have also been deep cleaning their vehicles as soon as a client gets out of the vehicle to try and prevent the disease from spreading. This includes putting extra cleaning products in vehicles, and having drivers wash their hands, door handles, and seat belts every time a client gets out of their vehicle.
Transportation West is one of many businesses in the region trying to stay ahead of things since cases of the virus started appearing in Canada. On March 14, it was announced that Prince Edward Island had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the province.
Businesses involved in tourism are also doing their best to prevent the virus from spreading. Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort released a statement on social media stating each department within the resort has implemented comprehensive protocols and procedures for sanitation which are in line with the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Some of the larger upcoming events have been postponed, but the resort continues to welcome guests and visitors.
While businesses are doing what they can to prevent the virus from spreading, there are some concerns about what will happen if it does spread to West Prince.
“It could shut us down,” said Ms Tremblay. “We’re not a medical transportation company, even though we do take people for their medical appointments. Ninety per cent of our passengers right now are Community Inclusions people, and if they were to close down, we would probably also have to close down.”
One of the biggest employers in the region is Royal Star Foods.
Francis Morrissey, president of the company, said the plant doesn’t begin processing seafood until the end of April. Right now, employees are in the office and the stock room, both of which are continuously being sanitized.
Other efforts include ensuring workers who have travelled outside the country go into self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Presently, the plant has five workers under self-quarantine.
“These five people that were on vacation, they were told before they got back that they weren’t allowed at the plant for 14 days,” he explained. “Any of our temporary foreign workers, we have a facility ready. We’ll bring in five a day, and they’ll be put into self quarantine, and they’re not allowed to leave that part of the facility. Each facility is separate, so they don’t come in contact with the ones coming in the next day or anything else.”
He said the plant and its employees are taking every precaution available.
Grocery stores also employ a large number of people in West Prince.
At the Tignish Co-op, general manager Darren MacKinnon said things are already in the works
“We’ve reviewed and executed a pandemic plan with our store managers and staff,” he said. “We’re working on that based on what’s transpired, but other than that, it’s business as usual serving our customers.”
Mr MacKinnon said the plan is confidential, and he can’t disclose the details of it, but that customer, employee, and community safety are the utmost importance in the plan, and the company is doing everything they can to ensure their services continue and to support people in these times the best they can.
In regard to shortages, he said the Co-op is working with its main supplier, and while there may be some possible minor delays at turns, they don’t see any large delays that will impede the supply chain.
“I appreciate the support and patience of customers as we deal with this,” Mr MacKinnon concluded. “I know it’s stressful for them, but it’s also stressful for our employees, and they’re trying their best to ensure that we get the highest level of service out to our customer members and will continue to do so and work together.”
