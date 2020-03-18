It’s business as usual at all locations for the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC), though the organization is working in coordination with the Upper Room Food Bank and the Salvation Army to monitor things now that COVID-19 has reached Prince Edward Island.
“Anybody that’s in dire trouble or emergency, they’re getting in contact with us, and we’re going in and serving them out of our usual schedule,” said Sherrill Horne, president of the WPCC.
The WPCC is open in Tignish from 4 pm to 5 pm every Tuesday, and in Alberton, Bloomfield, and Tyne Valley every Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Ms Horne said volunteers have been shopping and bring in extra food, along with supplying some of the things some people might not have a lot of, like tissue paper or toilet paper.
Usually it’s recommended a person come to the cupboard once a month, but because of the situation with COVID-19, if a client has to come in now for a three day supply of food, and come in again in a few weeks time, the WPCC will serve them.
One thing the WPCC won’t be doing, however, is home delivery.
“We have done that in the past and we have run into some scary situations,” explained Ms Horne. “If you were delivering at home, it would like be one person, and we can’t operate, because whenever we open, we’ve got to have two people there. That’s more for protection of our volunteers as well as for our cupboards.”
Clients do have the option of arranging for a drive to a location for the WPCC, along with an option to leave the supply in a particular location, which can be picked up at the client’s convenience.
“I don’t think that there’s going to be any cases where people are going to be in really dire straits for food,” concluded Ms Horne. “They can make arrangements to get to us, I think they’ll be well helped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.