West Prince communities taking precautions against COVID-19

Health PEI is currently monitoring the number of people being tested at facilities in Charlottetown and Summerside for the COVID-19 virus to determine if the service needs to be expanded to rural areas.
“We need to look at those processes, the number of people coming to those sites and try to figure out are there different ways of getting people tested in other parts of the Island,” PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison said.
“We’re trying to make sure if people need testing and they have, for instance, mobility issues, can we figure something different out?”
Dr Morrison said there has also been discussion about using paramedics for mobile testing and it depends on “resources, and the people who can do the testing and the numbers.”
The Graphic asked to speak with someone in Health PEI about specific isolation measures at Kings County Memorial Hospital and Western Hospital and was told Dr Morrison is the lead spokesperson on all topics related to the COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile communities in West Prince are preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 coming to the region.
“If it does come to Alberton, I think our community will be stepping up to the plate to help the situation,” said Alberton Mayor David Gordon.
“It’s going to be up to our community to stop the spread of this, and you have to take certain measures to do it.”
Mr Gordon said the town is forming an Emergency Measures unit, and council will be doing everything in its power to prepare for the possibility.
In Tignish, Mayor Allan McInnis said staff at the town office are doing what they can to reduce the risk of potentially passing on the virus if it arrives in town.
“Tina Richard, our rec director, is closing down our (recreation) for the immediate future, and she doesn’t know how long she’s going to stop her programs because of this virus,” he said. “Chancey (Gaudette, CAO for the town) is going to put a notice on the door at the office that she probably won’t be accepting any payments unless it’s online. We may have to close the office down so there’s no activity there except for business for the town.”
Both the towns of Alberton and O’Leary has also restricted access to their town halls as well in order to limit staff exposure. Bev Shaw, chief administrative officer for the Town of O’Leary will be in the office, but she and other members of staff are requesting that business be performed by phone or email. This goes for the recreation department as well. O’Leary’s library, and Chances Daycare are both closed too.
Along with housing the town office and library, the O’Leary Town Complex is used for many public functions and private bookings, all of which have been cancelled.
The Town of Alberton has notified residents of the restrictions they have place at their town hall in order to limit exposure for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. If a resident has any questions, they can contact the town office at 902-853-2720 or info@townofalberton.ca if they need assistance.
Mayor McInnis said councillor Judy Morrissey Richard, who is the Emergency Measures Coordinator for the town, will be speaking with officials in Charlottetown this week to formulate a plan if people in the area test positive for COVID-19.
There are testing sites for COVID-19 in Charlottetown and Summerside, but not everyone has the ability to drive themselves to these locations. Mayor McInnis said that wouldn’t be an issue Tignish residents.
“I can honestly say if anyone has to go to Summerside for testing, I can’t think of anyone in the Tignish area who wouldn’t have a way and means of travelling to Summerside, whether it be family, friends, or whatever,” he said. “You don’t even have to be related to people to give them a hand around this place, because everybody is eager to help.”
In terms of what kind of impact the virus will have, one of the biggest concerns is what it will do to the economy.
“The lobster industry is getting ready to start here pretty soon, and that’s one of our big ones (infrastructures),” O’Leary Mayor Eric Gavin said. “If this is going to drive the price of lobster down, it’s really going to affect the economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.