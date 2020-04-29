Mayors in West Prince are waiting to hear on whether they will be able to meet with their respective councils in person for their monthly council meeting in May.
“I think we’ll have to see what happens on the first of May when some of these restrictions get better,” said Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary. “If they allow us to be in a certain place and stand six feet apart, it’s a possibility, but if they say no, it’s going to be a possibility that there won’t be any.”
Because of restrictions regarding social distancing, these councils have been communicating through phone calls, email, or video conference in order to make sure their communities are running as smoothly as possible.
“Each councillor is doing their part in doing their portfolio and everything has been going along great that way,” said Allan McInnis, mayor of Tignish. “What we do is we text each individual on council and get their OK, or sometimes we email them. What they do is email us back and give the OK on whatever procedure we have to do.”
Mr McInnis said if a motion needs to be made on a subject, councillors will make an agreement in principle, meaning the motion will be made once council members are able to meet in the same room.
The village of Tyne Valley actually had its April meeting via video conference, and have done a couple since then in order to prepare their annual budget. Mayor Jeff Noye said the public meeting took place before social distancing measures were put in place and everything was more or less shut down.
Council for the Town of Alberton is trying to figure out what it’s going to do for whether or not the meeting scheduled for May takes place.
“We would like to do it the way we normally do it, with public meetings in case they see anything they’re not happy with, at least they can talk about it,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “If worse comes to worse, Municipal Affairs said they would put it through. It’s all ready to go, and everything in the budget is pretty well on par with last year.”
When it comes to the day to day issues regarding running a community, each of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) is either working from the office which is closed to the public, working from home, or a combination of the two.
The mayors of West Prince said Municipal Affairs has been very helpful if any of the CAOs in the region have any questions or require information or clarification on any matters they might require help with.
“Chancey (Gaudette), our administrator is doing a fantastic job,” said Mr McInnis. “It’s been busy for her because there are a lot of people that are calling and asking for information on certain things. If she doesn’t know, she verifies with Charlottetown with the different departments and then gets back to the people that are calling. It’s a little frustrating that way, but other than that, everything is still fine.”
All the mayors agree that the shut down of the province has been challenging, but Mr Noye said their challenges are no different than anyone else’s challenges.
“We’re members of the community the same way anybody else is,” he concluded. “There are definitely some things that are on the back burner and we’re hoping that when we’re able to get together again as a community we can pick right up where we stopped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.