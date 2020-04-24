Birthday boys and girls in the region could have something to look forward to on their special day, thanks to the various fire departments in West Prince.
The province is now under a state of emergency, but Islanders have been practising social distancing for over a month now, meaning people must keep two meters, or six feet, apart to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, for kids this has meant no in-person birthday celebrations with friends.
Local fire departments are trying to bring a bit of joy to those children with something simple, a drive by.
How it works is parents can contact a member of their respective fire department, letting them know of the child’s birthday. With the truck’s lights and sirens going, a member of the department will drive by the home of the child, along with a sign wishing them a happy birthday.
“We just felt it was a good gesture for the kids,” said Alvin Smith, deputy chief of the West Point Volunteer Fire Department. “They’re used to having birthday parties and people coming over, and the times that we’re in have kind of deprived them of that, so seeing the other fire departments doing it, we thought it would be a good way to brighten up their birthday for them and give them something to look forward to.”
There’s been one request so far for the West Point department. In Miminegash, three have been done in a one-week period so far.
“We’re just trying to help out the kids and maybe put a smile on their face during these hard times,” said Rob Tremblay, chief of the Miminegash Volunteer Fire Department. “This is our reason to do it, maybe put a smile on their face because they’re not allowed having a birthday party. A lot of them like parades and fire trucks, and stuff like that. We’re excited to carry on.”
The drive byes are done within the boundaries of each of the respective department’s coverage area. The plan is to continue to do them until social distancing regulations are lifted.
