West Prince musicians feeling the impact of COVID-19

Two local musicians are among those whose careers have been impacted by COVID-19.
Ben Chase of Tignish was set to move to Nashville, Tennessee on April 10, but that plan changed as more cases of COVID-19 were popping up both in Canada and around the world. On March 20, it was announced the border between Canada and United States would be closing to all non-essential traffic.
“For me, it’s been super disappointing because I worked so hard to obtain a work visa for Nashville,” he said. “Since I left PEI three years ago, I worked my butt off to try to get that work visa, and it was literally two days after it got approved that a hurricane hit (Tennessee), it’s been three weeks since I announced I was going to be moving there, and now the borders are shut down.”
Mr Chase made the decision to return home for the time being, and arrived back on PEI March 22. He and his cousin have rented an apartment to wait out the two week quarantine period. While in quarantine Mr Chase plans to work on some project he has on the go.
Cory Gallant of O’Leary also had some big plans for this spring. After releasing his new single ‘Easily Addicted’ at the beginning of March, he was going to perform a showcase at the East Coast Music Awards in Newfoundland this April, but the show has been cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mr Gallant was going to do a tour of western Canada and parts of the United States in May, but that has also been cancelled, and production of his second album has been postponed. He said it’s frustrating and unfortunate, but it’s better to keep everyone safe.
Live shows are primarily how musicians earn a good portion of their income, but with the restrictions in place over attempts to stop the thread of COVID-19, those performances are all but impossible.
“I don’t believe anything like this has happened before where it’s totally shut down the music industry as far as touring and making revenue that way,” said Mr Gallant. “I think everybody it’s going to be stronger than ever and I think people are going to support it and just be happy we’re able to get back on the road again and get things running. While I’m saying that, it’s financially straining on a lot of musicians right now with not being able to tour and make the income that they’re used to making.”
During this time, where people are asked to keep a good social distance from each other, or to self-isolate, both Mr Gallant and Mr Chase have performed material online. Mr Chase uploaded a performance to Christopher Cross Music at Home, while Mr Gallant live-streamed a show on social media on March 21. He said it was a lot of fun and plans to do more,
Mr Chase is pondering what’s going to happen once restrictions are lifted. He suspects a lot of artists are going to go on tour as soon as they can, meaning fans of the same artists might have choose who they would like to, or can afford, to see.
“Normally we try to tour at different times, we look at other acts’ schedules,” he said. “But whenever we all miss a few months because we don’t have any income for a few months, it’s very difficult to not want to tour to get back on your feet as soon as things get better. It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.