By Jillian Trainor
Alberton mayor David Gordon will be speaking with the provincial government and staff from Community Hospitals West this week to see where things stand regarding the temporary closure of the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at the Western Hospital.
“They’re trying to switch things around so they can keep the ER open, which is good, but hopefully everything will come together after this week and get everything back to normal,” said Mr Gordon. “I don’t know if it’s going to be a while before everything goes back to normal. It’s a serious situation.”
Health PEI announced last week the CEC would be closed from March 28 to April 2. The closure comes as a result of a lack of nursing coverage. The Alberton facility’s emergency department remains open from 8 am to 8 pm.
Anyone in the West Prince area experiencing overnight emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital (PCH) if they are experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest, unusual shortness of breath, abdominal pain, prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness, an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone, a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting, or a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
“The CEC status is being monitored on an ongoing basis and decisions about its operation will be made based on staff availability and patient needs,” said Health PEI in a statement to the West Prince Graphic.
The closure comes as Islanders grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. There are now 18 confirmed cases reported in the province.
While dealing with the temporary closure of the Western Hospital’s CEC, Health PEI is also rolling out its plan for responding to COVID-19 in several stages, starting with using the Prince County Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for any COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.
“These facilities would be used first because of their capacity, expertise and equipment,” stated Health PEI. “At this time, the province’s community hospitals would be looking after non COVID-19 patients. In the event that additional bed spaces are required for COVID-19 patients outside of QEH and PCH, the province’s community hospitals would be asked to care for non-ventilated COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization.”
In addition to this, Health PEI has begun to seek information from retired medical professionals who would be willing to return to work and help Prince Edward Island’s health system deal with challenges related to COVID-19.
“We’re doing everything we can to try and address the situation and hopefully it will get better,” concluded Mr Gordon.
For general questions and updates about COVID-19, visit www.princeedwardisland.ca/covid19.
Islanders experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 (cough, fever, or shortness of breath) should contact their family physician or call 811 to be screened and, if necessary, directed for testing. Those requiring immediate medical attention should call 911.
Islanders with questions about COVID-19 should call PEI’s toll-free information line at 1-800-958-6400. The information line is taking messages 24-hours a day, 7 days a week and Islanders who leave messages will receive a call back within 24 hours from the Chief Public Health Office.
