Western Hospital using virtual care to reduce emergency department wait times

Using virtual care at Western Hospital to alleviate emergency department wait times at the Alberton facility seemed like a natural extension to their successful tele-rounding initiative, says the administrator for Community Hospitals West.
“In discussion with Maple (the tele-health provider company), the application of their technology and their systems, and applying that to an emergency department setting as an option for low acuity patients was a bit of a low hanging fruit, and a logical next step to explore that, given the partnership is working really well,” said Paul Young. “Our staff are really familiar with it, the community is certainly aware of what we’re doing here. A lot of them have experienced it here, or indirectly through loved ones.”
Mr Young said similar programs have worked well in the United States and other jurisdictions, but it’s something that had never been tried in Canada at that point.
How the program works is a patient would come to the emergency department, see the triage nurse, and be assessed like they normally would. If the patient is in for something that’s not too severe, like a urinary tract infection, other factors are looked at, including the number of patients currently waiting, and what the estimated wait time is, and an informed decision is made on whether or not virtual care is an option.
If the patient decides to go with the option for virtual care, they’re put in the room where the virtual care system is set up. The nurse will set up the request for the doctor to see them, input all the patient’s vitals, background, medical history, and the results of the urine test if one was performed. The request for that visit comes to the doctor who is able to take part either from their computer or over the phone.
The doctor will see the patient on video with the nurse standing by to assist if a physical examination or any kind of testing is required. Once the interview with the patient is complete and the physical examination is done, a diagnosis is made, and the doctor can actually prescribe medication directly and digitally through the platform. The platform is set up so the patient can see all the pharmacies in the local area, and they can pick the pharmacy they want their prescription sent to. The application would then fax that prescription automatically to the pharmacy they selected.
One of the doctors taking part in the virtual care program is Dr Brett Belchetz, one of the co-founders and CEO of Maple.
Dr Belchetz is an emergency room doctor, but prior to this work at Maple, his only experience was seeing patients in a crowded emergency room setting, where they had been waiting hours to see him.
“I was always feeling a lot of pressure because there’s an angry waiting room that’s looking at me,” he said. “It was often a situation where we really wanted to provide great care to help people, but it was very difficult, given the circumstances. To provide care this was has been a wonderful thing because a lot of the time, we’re seeing patients that haven’t been in a crowded waiting room. They’ve been waiting to see us very quickly and comfortably.”
Dr Belchetz said the program has enabled himself and other doctors to spend more quality time with each patient and have much better quality interactions as a result. He said as a physician, it’s quite a joy to be able to provide care to a service like this.
“For me, as a doctor, one of the things that has always been limiting in my career is that I’ve only been able to help during my eight hour shift at the hospital,” he said. “There are many times when I’m not on shift where I know that the hospital is full, but there’s no ability for me to make a difference from home. It’s really quite wonderful when I’m home and not on shift to actually be able to be able to weigh in and actually lend some extra help.”
While a patient would sometimes be at the emergency department for six to eight hours, with the virtual care program they can be in and out in roughly an hour from the time they arrive at the emergency department to the time they leave.
“We’ve heard some patients say ‘I didn’t know what to expect, but I was anticipating spending my whole day in the emergency department and now I’m on my way home at 9:30 in the morning’,” said Mr Young. “They’re almost overwhelmed.”
The emergency department has only been using the program for a few weeks, but Mr Young said some days wait times have decreased by about three hours as a result of it. Because wait times are a problem for everyone, whether they be in a rural or urban setting, there’s been a lot of interest from other jurisdictions. Mr Young said Western Hospital is really glad to provide some insights into what it has, and is looking forward to seeing some of the evaluations that point is reached.
The program could also potentially have an impact in the case of emergency room closures, which in turn would affect the level of access in a rural area. This could then help ease the strain a closure would have on other emergency rooms in an area.
“In the past, we’ve always been vulnerable to a last minute sick call that results in us closing the doors if we can’t find a potential replacement if we do have a vacancy in the complement,” said Mr Young. “Having this level of technology available to us allows us to consider having virtual urgent care service offered in place of closures. If we can provide some support and be really creative in terms of how we can support those models that are vulnerable to impacts, it gives us a really tremendous strategy to bring stability to what typically has been an unstable environment.”
