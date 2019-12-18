Westisle students organize bottle drive for ill classmate

The global issues class from Westisle Composite High School will be holding a bottle drive on Dec. 21 for sick classmate Jayden Gaudet.
“We had to do an act of citizenship for our class, so we thought why not do it on Jayden because he was in our class, and we’re all good buddies,” said student Kloe Wilson. “We thought it would be nice for his family.”
Once the students knew what they wanted to do, the next step was figuring out how to raise the funds. After bouncing ideas back and forth, the students felt the bottle drive would be the best option.
“We were looking for a way to raise money in a way that everyone could donate their own little piece,” said classmate Nick Handrahan. “Everyone has bottles around their house, so they can just drop them off.”
Mr Gaudet is suffering from heart failure. Classmates have said right now about 15 per cent of his heart is working, up from eight per cent. At one point, much of his heart was a blood clot, which caused a stroke after a piece broke off and went to his brain. The Gaudet family spends part of their time home, and part of it in Halifax, where Mr Gaudet is a patient at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.
Right now, he’s stable enough to be at home, but needs a defibrillator and heart monitor in his room.
The bottle drive will take place simultaneously at three locations in the region, at both the Tignish and O’Leary Co-Op, and the Holland College campus in Alberton from 11 am to 2 pm. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available, and at the Tignish location the group The Next Generation will be performing. Donation boxes will also be on hand if a person would prefer to give a monetary donation.
The students will be giving the money to the Gaudet family once all the money from the bottle drive has been tallied.
One thing the students admire about Mr Gaudet is his positivity and sense of humour, describing him as the class clown.
“He’s funny, outgoing, he’s cracking jokes all the time, just like ever,” said Brayden McGuigan. “He’s always very positive, definitely his own medicine, for sure.”
Though the students are happy to be able to do something to help the Gaudet family, watching Mr Gaudet go through this can sometimes be difficult.
“It’s scary,” said classmate Darcy Ellis. “You don’t think something like that is going to happen to a 17 year old boy.”
The group doesn’t have any specific amount in mind that they want to raise.
“It’s not really about how much we can give,” concluded Mr Handrahan. “It’s just about knowing that we’re giving back and we’re doing something to help him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.