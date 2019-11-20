Winter car care is about more than just winter tires

By now, many Islanders either have their winter tires on their car, or have an appointment to get them on, and while tires are the first component to having a vehicle ready for the season, it’s not the only one.
“Making sure your oil change is done or up to par, checking the antifreeze, testing your batteries, checking the fan belts, that’s the most important things,” said Lloyd Richard of Richard’s Quality Auto Repair in Tignish. “After that, the overall car should be checked, like the breaks, suspension, front end, everything like that should be checked when you’re getting ready for winter to make sure there’s not something that’s going to leave you in the middle of the road on a cold night or a cold day.”
Mr Richard said the fan belt should be checked because if it’s cracked, it could potentially break if it gets cold.
The cabin and air filters are also important parts to check because when animals like mice and squirrels look for spots to hibernate, they sometimes go into those compartments to make a nest. This in turn will impact the vehicle’s ability to work properly.
One thing Mr Richard has noticed over the last few years is more drivers are putting winter tires on their vehicles as opposed to summer or all-season tires.
“At one time, nobody put winter tires on because we didn’t have as much ice as we get now,” he said. “If you just got regular snow, an all-season would do, but now we’re getting a lot more wet snow and ice, so you need something that will take the traction and that will bite.”
One thing that makes a winter tire better for this time of year is the rubber, which is softer than summer or all-season tires. This ensures they will grip the road better in colder weather.
Mr Richard said the shop has been busy since October because last year everyone was caught unawares with the early start to winter. This year, everyone is coming in early. He added that the week leading up to Remembrance Day was busy as a result, and the following was just as busy. This week is the same, if not busier.
In terms of having a vehicle ready for winter, timing is important.
“It’s a matter of getting ready in the fall, not waiting to the last minute because then it’s too late,” Mr Richard concluded. “There’s undercoating keeping your car from all the salt and grime on the roads that’s hard on electrical system and it’s hard on the frames. That has to be done in the fall. This time of year it’s too late, it has to be done in September or October.”
