The province has summoned backup to help screen people for COVID-19 at the borders by declaring a State of Emergency.
This is coupled with a provincial Health State of Emergency which was previously enacted by Premier Dennis King. The state of emergency will be effective from April 17 to midnight on April 30.
Premier King announced the decision to utilize the Emergency Measures Act, together with PEI’s Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Bloyce Thompson and PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison.
The intent is that law enforcement officials as designated by the minister, in collaboration with Dr Morrison and her office, can assist with the screening and enforcement of the current public health orders.
“We certainly needed more capacity,” said Dr Morrison. “Our Highway Safety officers and Public Health officials who have been at the bridge have been doing a really incredible job. They do shifts day and night but there are only so many of them and we needed assistance.”
Mr Thompson said the measure will allow a combined force to help with screening at Confederation Bridge, the Charlottetown Airport and ferry terminals in Wood Islands and Souris, and on any point of shoreline such as a beach, a wharf, harbour or port.
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are among other provinces to have already declared provincial States of Emergency in response to COVID-19.
This latest move gives government legal abilities including:
1. Cause an emergency measures plan to be implemented
2. Acquire or utilize or cause the acquisition or utilization of any personal property by confiscation or any means considered necessary
3. Authorize or require any qualified person to render assistance of such type as that person may be willing and qualified to perform
4. Control or Prohibit travel to or from any area or on any road, street or highway
5. Provide for the maintenance and restoration of essential facilities, the distribution of essential supplies and the maintenance and co-ordination of emergency medical, social and other essential services
6. Cause the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock and personal property threatened by a disaster or emergency, and make arrangements for the adequate care and protection thereof
7. Authorize any person properly identified as authorized by the Minister, by the Emergency Measures Organization, or by the municipal emergency measures organization, to enter into any building or upon any land without warrant
8. Prohibit persons from entering into or upon any building, structure, premises, land, place or area
9. Cause the demolition or removal of any building, structure, tree or crop where the demolition or removal is necessary or advisable for the purposes of reaching the scene of a disaster, in attempting to forestall its occurrence or combating its progress
10. Procure food, clothing, fuel, equipment, medical or other essential supplies and the use of property, services, resources or equipment
11. Order the assistance, with or without remuneration of persons needed to carry out the provisions mentioned in this section
For more information on PEI’s Emergency Measures Act see https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/sites/default/files/legislation/E-06-1-Emergency%20Measures%20Act.pdf
