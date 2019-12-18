Some animals are built to withstand colder climates, like the Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Saint Bernard, Norwegian Forest Cat, the Maine Coon, and several others. But let’s face it, most pet owners here on PEI don’t have those particular breeds as pets, and those animals probably don’t enjoy winter as much as the ones listed here.
To that end, animals who go outside for any amount of time in winter need protection from the elements as a result, and there are a few ways to make that happen.
Through it may sound a bit silly, bundling them up is a good start. Along with coats or sweaters, something for their paws is good to have as well, as rock salt from sidewalks and driveways can potentially stick to the pads of their paws, causing irritation and burning.
If an animal likes to sleep outdoors, their sleeping quarters should be looked at if possible, to see how protected it is from the elements. The structure should be two to three inches higher than the tallest part of the animal when it sits down. Any kind of bedding should be a thick pad with a washable cover that contains cedar chips or newspaper, and the inside should have 36 square inches of floor space for every inch of the animal’s height. The shelter’s entrance should be protected from the wind, and should be off-center to allow pets to comfortably curl in corners to avoid precipitation and drafts.
Hypothermia is also something to be watchful of. If an animal is shaking, whining, anxious, shivering, or weak take them inside immediately, and contact their vet.
Animals apparently get lost more often in winter than they do compared to other seasons. Because there are fewer familiar smells to guide them, they have a harder time finding their way back home. It’s a good idea to make sure an animal is wearing an identification collar or a microchip and that the identification items have a current address and updated registration.
If in doubt though, sometimes it’s best to just keep them inside.
Like the saying goes, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets.
Jillian Trainor
