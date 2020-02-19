The saga of the flagpoles at Alberton Town Office has been put to rest and while council’s decision on the matter isn’t surprising, it is a letdown.
The previous council had hoped to stay neutral on the matter when it was first discussed back in May, after receiving a request to raise the Pride flag on May 17 to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
While council, both past and present, had hoped to stay neutral, in some cases neutrality isn’t an option.
Putting up a flagpole by a pond, near no municipal buildings, says ‘We don’t mind flying that flag in town, we just prefer not to fly it where would have an impact’. If council is going to install a fourth pole, why not just install it at the town office? A GoFundMe campaign raised $1,200 in a short period of time for that exact reason, yet the offer was turned down.
Other municipalities in this province have had no issues or qualms when it comes to raising a flag other than the municipal, provincial, or federal ones at their village, town, or city hall.
Raising an organization’s flag at a municipal office is about more than just representation, it’s about support. I’m guessing most of the councillors who voted on the decision back in May have never had to worry about losing their job, their home, or being ostracized by their family and/or friends for being who they are. They simply do not understand the importance of something like this for those who have.
I say most councillors, and not all, because unfortunately discrimination based on gender is still an issue that many people face even in today’s society.
In most cases, the flag in question would be up for one day, a week at most, in the year. That’s it. A maximum of seven days out of 365.
When the initial decision on the matter was made, one of my first thoughts was to question whether it would be best to move to a different community in the region. After all, why would a person want to live in a place they fell they’re not welcomed in? As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, knowing you have people around you who care about you and support you is so important, and for some it can literally mean the difference between life and death.
This whole mess, because it has absolutely been a mess, could have been avoided if members of the previous council had agreed to raise the Pride flag at the town office back in May. Would their decision have been a popular one? To some people, no, but it would have meant a lot to people in marginalized groups. Would they have received the same amount of backlash or comments if they had done so? No. If the request been to fly the Acadian flag, or an Indigenous flag, would their answer have been any different? It’s hard to say at this point.
Because of all of this, Alberton now has a reputation it doesn’t deserve.
The people in this community are friendly, caring, and welcoming, and if some kind of tragedy strikes, they rally around those in need without even being asked to do so, and that is how the residents here should be regarded.
Jillian Trainor
