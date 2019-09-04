The months leading up to September can be busy, not only in terms of summer activity, but also when it comes to trying to find a home.
A recent CBC piece discussed the issue of UPEI students having a difficult time finding somewhere to live after all 440 of the school’s residence spaces were taken.
Those in the admissions department say it’s not just a matter of finding an apartment, it’s finding one that’s actually affordable.
As many have pointed out, it’s not just the UPEI students facing this issue. The vacancy rate for the province is now somewhere around 0.02 per cent, meaning a lot of people looking for a decently priced home is pretty much out of luck. It seems like most apartments in the province cost almost what a person makes in a month, leaving little leftover for anything else.
While much of the focus on housing is in Charlottetown, it’s just as difficult in other areas as well, and is an issue that has been happening for a while.
When I moved home a little over two years ago, my search for a place started before I had even left British Columbia. The task was made more difficult by the fact that I have two cats, and most rental units today are advertised as ‘No smoking, no pets’. I was lucky to have found a place, but others aren’t.
As a result of the housing crisis, the Humane Society has seen an increase in pets being surrendered partially because of the lack of housing available. This is traumatic not only for the person, but for the animal as well.
It’s all well and good to say something needs to be done to address the issue of affordable housing in the province, but the time for talk is over.
Now is the time for action.
Jillian Trainor
