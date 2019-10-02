One thing that’s been commented on lately in regard to the federal election is that the riding of Egmont has been relatively quiet.
That’s not to say the candidates aren’t knocking on doors to meet those who live in the riding, or that they aren’t doing their best to find out what the important issues are to those in the area.
When they say quiet, they’re talking about the fact there has been no mudslinging, also known as negative campaigning, among the parties so far in this riding.
Mudslinging is defined as being “the use of insults and accusations, especially unjust ones, with the aim of damaging the reputation of an opponent.” It’s an old tactic, 223 years old to be exact. One of the first examples dates back to 1796 when Alexander Hamilton accused Thomas Jefferson of sleeping with one of his slaves.
One example of mudslinging are attack ads, which focus on an opponent’s opinion, personality, or record. They exploit a person’s fear and lower the impression a voter can have on a certain candidate.
During the 2015 federal election, one advertisement released by the Conservatives was called “The Interview”. Four people sat around a table discussing the resumé of Justin Trudeau, who was still only an MP at the time. Deciding he was ‘just not ready’ for the job, the ad ended with one person quipping “Nice hair, though”. Four years later, that sentence is still sometimes used in regard to the Prime Minister.
Another example is a contrast ad. While an attack ad focuses on the negative aspects of a candidate, an contrast ad does pretty much what the definition says it does. A contrast ad has positive information on a candidate and negative information on their opponent.
While mudslinging is something that has been occurring in American politics for literally hundreds of years, it’s a relatively new concept here in Canada. In 1992, the Progressive Conservatives released an attack ad on former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, which many people thought was making fun of his face, as Chrétien suffers from Bells Palsy. In 2006, a Liberal attack ad said Stephen Harper would “put soldiers with guns in our cities”.
While it feels like some parties seem to use these ads more than others, no party has been exempt from using these types of ads.
Personally, I hate mudslinging in a campaign. To me, it shows the party doesn’t seem to have much in terms of a platform, and it leaves a bit of a sour taste in my mouth for that political party.
Instead of attack ads, I would rather see ads showing what these parties would do to improve issues across the country.
Give us a reason to vote for your party because of what you stand for as opposed to because you are apparently, for lack of a better word, the lesser of two evils.
Jillian Trainor
